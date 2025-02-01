“Everyone around the world knows of Yorkshire CCC, and I’ll be proud to wear the White Rose when I arrive.”

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Rourke, who impressed in his country’s Test series against England in November/December, is available for the first eight of the club’s 14 group games.

The 23-year-old’s stay could be extended depending on international commitments, with New Zealand set to tour Zimbabwe in July/August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schedule for that tour is yet to be confirmed, and there is some uncertainty as to whether it will proceed.

New Yorkshire signing Will O'Rourke. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

The signing of O’Rourke is an eye-catching one and a clear statement of intent as Yorkshire seek their first limited overs silverware since 2002.

He is one of the hottest properties in the world game at present - perhaps the most exciting young fast bowler on the international circuit - and a man whose height (6ft 4ins) and steep bounce gave England a taste of what they are likely to encounter in the Ashes next winter at the hands of Australia’s Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, et al.

Although O’Rourke took only 10 wickets in the three Tests against England at an average of 38, as the tourists won the series 2-1, his figures scarcely did him justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hit speeds that might have led to a ban on English motorways, touching the mid-90s mph, and discomforted all of the batsmen, Yorkshire’s Joe Root and Harry Brook included, and dismissed Brook for 0 and 1 in the final Test in Hamilton which New Zealand won by a whopping 423 runs.

O'Rourke celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook in the third Test against England in December. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images.

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, is thrilled to have got him on board.

“As soon as we were aware that there was potential to bring Will into the club, we knew we wanted to confirm it as soon as possible,” he said.

“With his frame and height, he has a release point which will provide a key point of difference for our attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s young, hungry to succeed and able to extract both pace and bounce from all types of pitches.”

In coming to Yorkshire, O’Rourke will be following in the footsteps of several top Kiwis who have played for the club, including Kane Williamson, his international team-mate.

Williamson had four spells at Yorkshire in the 2010s, scoring just over 2,000 runs in all cricket at an average a lick under 40.

“I spoke with Kane about the prospect of signing for Yorkshire and he was effusive in his praise for the club and the Yorkshire supporters,” commented O’Rourke, whose first taste of county cricket this will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone around the world knows of Yorkshire CCC, and I’ll be proud to wear the White Rose when I arrive.”

O’Rourke, who achieved the best figures by a New Zealand Test debutant with match figures of 9-93 against South Africa in Hamilton last February, was born in England in Kingston upon Thames.

His parents had moved there for work purposes but the family returned to New Zealand when he was five, with O’Rourke spending most of his formative years in Auckland.

He plays for Canterbury in domestic cricket and has gone on to represent New Zealand in all formats of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is Yorkshire’s second overseas signing for next season thus far, the club last week announcing the capture of Will Sutherland, the Australian all-rounder, who is available for the whole T20 Blast group stage and for two Championship matches.

Gavin Hamilton, the Yorkshire general manager of cricket, said of O’Rourke: “Signing a player of Will’s calibre is a signal of our intent for this season.

“He was one of the standout stars of the last year and he showed his ability against England over the winter.

“A bowler like Will who can hit the deck hard complements the rest of our squad well.