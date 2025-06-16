Abdullah Shafique. Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images.

Shafique, 25, will be available for the next two County Championship matches and for the final four games of the Vitality Blast group stage.

His recruitment fills the gap before the arrival of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the India batsman, who Yorkshire signed last week for the subsequent five Championship fixtures and for the One-Day Cup.

It also offsets the impending departure of Will O’Rourke, the New Zealand fast bowler, who was recruited for the first 10 Blast fixtures only.

Shafique, who will debut in the Championship game against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Sunday, said that he was delighted to join and that he already had one eye on the Lancashire T20s.

“I’m immensely pleased to be afforded this opportunity with Yorkshire, and I’m eager to join up with the team ahead of a big game against Nottinghamshire,” he said in a statement issued by the club.

“Headingley is a venue I’ve always wanted to play at, and I’m excited to experience a Roses fixture, which I’ve already heard will have an incredible atmosphere.

“There is so much history at this club, and I hope I can contribute on the pitch at what is a very important period of the season for the team.”

Shafique, who can bat anywhere in the top-order, has made 50 appearances for Pakistan in all formats.

Twenty-two Tests have brought 1,504 runs at an average of 38.56, with five centuries, and he has hit 682 runs in 24 one-day internationals at 31.00 with one hundred, to go with 64 runs in six T20 internationals.

Shafique, who will also be available for the Championship match against Essex at York, starting on June 29, is arriving at Yorkshire on the back of a successful campaign in the PSL (Pakistan Super League).

The compact and elegant right-hander was part of the Lahore Qalandars team that beat Quetta Gladiators in the final by six wickets, contributing an important 41 to the cause.

Shafique was the fourth-highest run-scorer in that tournament with 390 at an average of 32.00, finishing in front of James Vince and David Warner.

The T20 games for which Shafique is available are against Lancashire at Old Trafford on July 11, Derbyshire at Headingley on July 13, Lancashire at Headingley on July 17, and Leicestershire at Grace Road on July 18.

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, said that he was thrilled to get the player on board.

“Abdullah is another technically gifted, all-format player that we are delighted has signed with us,” said McGrath.

“He has a tremendous skill-set and has scored big runs at the highest level of the game.

“This is a really positive signing for us that will strengthen us greatly.

“We’re all looking forward to Abdullah joining up with the squad.”

In all first-class cricket, Shafique has scored 3,055 runs in 41 appearances at an average of 45.59.