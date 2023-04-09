YORKSHIRE are taking on Leicestershire on day four of the County Championship match at Headingley.

Yorkshire's George Hill takes the applause after falling for 67 on the fourth day at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

6.30: All over. Chris Wright uppercuts the winning boundary off Jordan Thompson and Leicestershire have won by three wickets with seven balls to spare. Wright finishes on 40 and Peter Handscomb 68.

6.20: Leicestershire need 25 from the last three overs. They are 364-7.

5.40: Bess takes his fifth wicket as Rehan Ahmed is stumped for 10. 318-6. Just over 10 overs left.

Leicestershire took to the field on a gloomy morning as Yorkshire sought to set up a declaration. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

5.20: Wiaan Mulder makes a mess of an attempted big hit off Dom Bess and is caught at cover by Jordan Thompson for 11. Leicestershire are 298-5, needing a further 91 from 14.2 overs.

4.55: Ben Coad strikes a key blow with a rising delivery that Rishi Patel can only fend behind. Patel is gone for 125 and Leicestershire are 269-4. They need 120 more to win with 21.2 overs left.

4.35: Rishi Patel reaches his maiden first-class century with a six over mid-wicket into the West Stand off Dom Bess. The game is building towards a fascinating climax, with Leicestershire now 243-3 needing a further 146 to win with 26 overs left.

3.45: Tea at Headingley, where Leicestershire are 203-3 needing a further 186 for victory in 37 overs. Rishi Patel has 76 and Peter Handscomb two. All three wickets have fallen to Dom Bess, with all results possible heading into the last session.

3.40: Yorkshire finally take the third wicket as Dom Bess, having switched to the Kirkstall Lane end, traps Colin Ackermann lbw for 72. It breaks a stand of 113 with Rishi Patel, who has 76. Leicestershire are 201-3.

2.30: Rishi Patel reaches a fine half-century with a straight six off Bess towards the Howard Stand. Leicestershire are 129-2, requiring a further 260 for victory from a minimum of 57 overs. Patel has 51 and Colin Ackermann 27, their stand worth 41 after Bess’s double-strike straight after lunch.

2.05: Another for Bess as Lewis Hill rocks back and tries to cut but succeeds only in feathering a catch to keeper Shai Hope. 88-2.

1.45: A wicket in the second over of the afternoon session as Sol Budinger smacks Dom Bess straight to Jordan Thompson at mid-wicket. It was a terrible shot by Budinger, undoing his promising work prior to lunch. He goes for 41 and the score is 80-1.

1.00: Lunch. Leicestershire have moved to 78-0 from 16 overs, requiring a further 311 to win. Sol Budinger has 41 and Rishi Patel 31.

12.15: An early chance goes down as James Wharton spills Rishi Patel, on eight, at point off Ben Coad. Wharton was diving to his right but would still have expected to take the catch. Leicestershire are 20-0.

11.45: Yorkshire have declared on 286-8, leaving Leicestershire 389 to win from a minimum of 87 overs. Matty Revis finishes unbeaten on 22 and Matt Milnes on 15.

11.30: Yorkshire lose their fourth wicket of a manic morning as Dom Bess scoops Michael Finan to wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb. Bess goes for two and Yorkshire are 263-8, leading by 365.

11.25: One ball after striking Chris Wright for a straight six into the Howard Stand end, George Hill falls attempting a repeat, Colin Ackermann taking a juggling catch. Hill goes for 67 from 75 balls with seven fours and three sixes, and Yorkshire are 260-7.

11.15: An eventful innings from Jordan Thompson comes to an end as he slashes Hull to Rehan Ahmed at deep backward-point. Thompson’s 13 included a four through third-man off Hull that copped him a nasty blow on the left hand, and a six next ball when he carved Hill away over point. Yorkshire are 236-6 as they seek quick runs before the declaration.

11.05: No debut century for Hope as he lofts the second ball of the day from Josh Hull to Rishi Patel at deep cover. Hope goes for 83 with no addition to the overnight score.

