Time will tell after Yorkshire snapped up Vishwa Fernando, the Sri Lankan pace bowler, as an overseas player for their next three games.

The 32-year-old left-armer will debut against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road on Friday and also be available for the fixtures against Gloucestershire at Scarborough and Derbyshire at Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire will no doubt be saying “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme (A Few Wickets Also)” and Fernando has 64 in 23 Tests, including 10 in the recent 2-0 home series win against Bangladesh.

Yorkshire's new signing Vishwa Fernando celebrates a wicket for Sri Lanka in their recent Test series against Bangladesh. Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images.

In all first-class cricket, he has captured 299 wickets in 113 games at an average of 29.91, and this will be his second short-term county stint after he played twice for Durham last season.

The news was announced on day two of the County Championship match in Hove, where Yorkshire are without the injured pace bowlers Matty Fisher, Matthew Milnes and Mickey Edwards.

They had nonetheless forged a useful position on day one, dismissing Sussex for 150 before advancing to 176-7 at close .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a 45-minute rain delay, Yorkshire’s last three wickets added 19 in 33 minutes on Saturday as they finished with 195, a lead of 45.

Jordan Thompson played-on to Ollie Robinson - the ball rearing up and appearing to cannon down off the batsman’s left wrist - before Ben Coad hit one back at S ean Hunt and Dom Leech shouldered arms to Robinson and lost his off stump.

Hunt, the 22-year-old left-armer, finished with a career-best 4-64, Robinson returning 3-25.

Tom Haines and Tom Clark, the Sussex openers, threw their wickets away as the hosts fell to 6-2 inside three overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haines skied a horrible top-edged pull off Thompson to cover, Clark also skying to cover with a rash driv e off Coad.

At that stage, effectively minus 39 for two wickets, Sussex needed men who were actually prepared to roll up their sleeves and fight for the team.

Few are better suited than Cheteshwar Pujara, who combined with Tom Alsop in a third-wicket stand of 74 in 23.3 overs that slowly turned things around.

Leech got rid of Pujara for the second time when he trapped him leg-before, a marginal call as to whether he was struck outside the line of off stump, and Leech would have had another wicket in his next over only for a no-ball to be signalled after he bowled Alsop when 39 shouldering arms, which would have left Sussex 85-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Alsop and James Col es added 40 for the fourth wicket before Coles also threw it away, top-edging a pull off George Hill into the leg-side.

John Simpson was put out of his misery when he edged Coad to first slip before Leech dropped Alsop on 58 off his own bowling.

Finn Hudson-Prentice inexplicably padded-up to Thompson and then Coad pinned Danny Lamb to leave Sussex 160-7, effectively 115-7.