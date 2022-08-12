Yorkshire CCC star Adam Lyth hit with bowling ban

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old has been suspended due to concerns regarding his action.

Lyth was reported for having a suspect action during the T20 semi-final defeat against Lancashire at Edgbaston last month.

The standing umpires in that match were David Millns and Neil Mallender, and Lyth bowled one wicket-less over which cost 15 runs.

Lyth cannot bowl for Yorkshire or for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred until he has passed an independent assessment of his action at a date to be determined.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed that this could potentially take place before the end of the season, pending remedial work.

Lyth’s ban follows an independent assessment of his action carried out at Loughborough University, which found that his elbow extension exceeded the 15 degree threshold as defined in the ECB regulations.

He is unable to bowl in any ECB tournament until the problem has been rectified.

Yorkshire's Adam Lyth. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Lyth, a left-handed opening batsman, is only a part-time bowler albeit a more-than-handy off-spinner on his day.

He has bowled only 14 overs for Yorkshire in all cricket this year and none for the Superchargers.

Lyth’s top-score of 79 in Superchargers’ three-wicket defeat to Oval Invincibles at the Oval on Thursday took him to a proud milestone.