Grateful for the ride: Dawid Malan, pictured in action for Yorkshire this summer in the Vitality Blast, has officially retired from international cricket. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

When all is said and done, Dawid Malan, the Yorkshire and England batsman, who has announced his retirement from international cricket, can bow out with pride.

Malan, who also played in two Ashes series and represented England 114 times, scoring 4,416 runs, leaves with no regrets - only gratitude for the journey.

“Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more,” he said.

“Whether you’ve played ten Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies.

“Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied.

“It has not been easy.

"It may be my nature, but, for whatever reason, it has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place.

“The pressure goes with the territory, but it does take a mental and physical toll.

“Even so, I look back with pride on what I have been able to achieve.”

Malan, who turns 37 on Tuesday, last played for England in November at the 50-over World Cup.

It was one of 30 one-day international appearances to go with 22 Tests and 62 T20 internationals.

Earlier this year, he penned a white-ball only deal with Yorkshire and took on a part-time coaching role.

He remains a regular on the franchise/white-ball circuit.

“I am so grateful to so many people - to the coaches and staff of the various England teams, to everyone who helped and supported me along the way, and to all my England teammates over these seven years,” added Malan, who made eight international hundreds and 32 fifties, including a memorable 140 against Australia in Perth in 2017.

“None of this would have happened without the endless support of my parents.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my wife Claire for her love, unwavering support, and for looking after our two children and our home while I was so often on the road.

“It has been an incredible journey, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats.”

Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, paid tribute.

“Dawid Malan retires after an excellent international career marked by resilience and determination,” he said.

“Early on, he had to fight for every opportunity, often facing some of the best teams in the world.

“His contributions were pivotal, particularly during the memorable World Cup victories in Australia, where he played an integral role in the team's success.