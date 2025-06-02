Dom Bess celebrates the wicket of Northamptonshire's Matthew Breetzke at Headingley on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So much so, one almost finds oneself asking “are you sure?” when Bess reveals that he has yet to do so, which would, of course, be the daftest of questions.

Certainly, there can be few, if any, superior players who have not taken part in at least one such event, given that it would now almost be easier to name those countries who do not stage one than those who do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 27, Bess is in and around the ballpark of what are often the peak years of a spin bowler’s career and, one feels, would have much to offer a franchise set-up.

Action man: Dom Bess in the field against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship at Headingley. Bess took the captaincy reins for the fixture in the absence of Jonny Bairstow. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“One of my individual goals is to play franchise cricket and to get a chance in The Hundred,” said the Yorkshire all-rounder. “I haven’t had any of that experience, franchise or the 100, and I think as a cricketer you want to experience as much stuff as possible.

“Nothing’s ever really come about, for whatever reason, but that’s just cricket and I’ll keep working hard. I think if you keep building your reputation then hopefully you get a foot in the door.”

Bess has made a good start to the Vitality Blast, the obvious shop window for showcasing skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite bowling tough overs in the powerplay (three so far out of seven all told), he has a combined 4-54 across the two games, also top-scoring with an unbeaten 41 at Worcestershire.

“To be fair, I’ve always backed my T20 cricket,” said Bess. “For me, the next step is trying to show my quality through consistency and then hopefully, like I said, get a chance (in franchise cricket).

“Ultimately, I think winning games for Yorkshire gets you in the door sooner. I want to be the man to be able to bowl in the powerplay and at the death and to help the team in any way I can.”

It is a team that has not started the tournament as it would have liked, a 60-run DLS defeat at Worcester preceded by a 13-run loss against Northamptonshire at Headingley on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a difficult start to the season all round, with four defeats in the first seven County Championship games leaving Yorkshire second-bottom of Division One.

“I think it’s been, in red-ball, certainly a challenge getting back into Division One,” said Bess. “That’s the realistic nature of it, to be honest – every day is a big day in there.

“And, straight away now in T20 cricket, we’ve fallen on the wrong side of stuff, so we need to try and find a momentum shift from somewhere, a match-winning innings or bowling performance. We just need to keep working hard.”

Next up is Bears at Edgbaston on Friday, with the hosts having also lost both opening games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bess, who has played 14 Tests, is experienced enough to know it is hardly panic stations at this early stage of the 14-match group phase.

““We’re 2-0 down to start with, but T20 is such a fine margin, isn't it?” he said.

“I think, honestly, if we can get some momentum back end, then you don’t really look too much at the start, but we are where we are.

“It’s such a fickle game - you can win three or four, lose three or four, and that’s just the way it goes. If we go five on the bounce now, no one remembers the first two, and you’d rather lose two at the start than two at the back end to get knocked out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bess, who said he felt supported by the new coaching staff at Yorkshire, is one of the club’s key players in all formats of the game.

He modestly said that there was nothing special about what he offers in T20; he just aims to give captain Dawid Malan as many options as possible.

"“There’s no sort of magic in what I do,” he said. “I think it’s pretty solid basics and just pure execution, and I sort of try and, I guess, value myself on that.

“As a T20 cricketer, I just want to make sure that I'm the reliable, consistent man that ‘Mala’ can jump to. Probably for the past couple of years now, and certainly at Headingley, where it's quite a tricky place to bowl, I really try and make sure that I'm economical and I've just got solid plans when ‘Mala’ chucks the ball to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bess recently had the honour of captaining Yorkshire in their Championship game against Nottinghamshire at Headingley, with red-ball skipper Jonny Bairstow at the Indian Premier League.

“It was a real proud moment for me and it was just a shame that we lost the game,” he reflected. “I think probably the past couple of years at Yorkshire have been quite tricky for me individually for certain reasons, and it’s nice to obviously get a real solid backing.

“For me, the most important factor is just winning games for Yorkshire, or being able to contribute.