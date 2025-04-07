Harry Brook. Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images.

Brook succeeds Jos Buttler, who stepped down from the role after England’s Champions Trophy exit.

The 26-year-old will take charge of the side for the first time in his new capacity at the end of next month, when England start a three-match one-day international series against West Indies, followed by three T20s against the same opponents.

Brook has been appointed despite concerns surrounding his workload in a busy year of international cricket, a move that paves the way for Ben Stokes – the other leading candidate – to focus on Tests as England gear up for this summer’s series against India followed by the Ashes Down Under next winter.

"It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain,” said Brook.

“Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team.

“To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.

"I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way.

“Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them.

"There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events.

"I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got.”

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, commented: "I’m delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats.

“He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

"Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments."

Brook has been a key part of England’s white-ball set-up since making his debut in January 2022. He had spent the past year as vice-captain in both ODI and T20 formats.

Brook led England in their ODI series against Australia last September in Buttler’s absence, earning praise for his tactical awareness and calm leadership.