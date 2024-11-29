Amid the butter-fingered mayhem, so unlike New Zealand, Brook cashed in and played handsomely at times.

It wasn't Harry Brook's greatest innings, but the Yorkshireman made the most of his luck en route to Test hundred No 7. Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/via Getty Images.

To spill three opportunities presented by the Yorkshire batsman is extremely sloppy, while to shell four has the aura of outright neglect.

With apologies to Oscar Wilde, New Zealand’s generosity knew no bounds on the second day in Christchurch, where Brook’s seventh Test century guided England to a strong position.

Not so much The Importance of Being Earnest, indeed, as the importance of taking one’s chances when they come along.

Another one goes down: Tom Latham, the New Zealand captain, had a shocker on day two in Christchurch. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images.

In total, New Zealand dropped six opportunities of varying difficulty; they might just have dropped the ball, too, in terms of starting this three-match series with a win.

No one means to drop a catch, as they say – unless their phone records reveal larger than expected volumes of calls to bookmakers, of course.

Happily, the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit - set up in the wake of the Hansie Cronje affair almost 25 years ago - has had an effect, prompting its outgoing head, Alex Marshall, to announce recently that elite level cricket is in a good place.

“I am confident that the cricket you watch is safe and clean,” he told ESPNcricinfo, although Marshall did warn that “corruptors are constantly looking for a route into the game, particularly in badly run lower-level franchise leagues”. Plenty of those about, sadly (leagues and corruptors).

Brook drives through the offside during his unbeaten 132. Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/via Getty Images.

Not that questions of probity could ever reasonably be directed at New Zealand, their cricket a byword for strong moral principles. No side is immune to a bad day in the field, though, or a player for that matter; captain Tom Latham spilled three of the six catches that cost his side dear.

As England reached 319-5 in reply to the hosts’ 348 all-out, with Brook and Ben Stokes sharing an unbroken 97, it was more a case of New Zealand shooting themselves in the foot than England firing the gun.

Brook, 25, was the biggest beneficiary, his 132 from 163 balls with 10 fours and two sixes seeing him become the second-fastest Englishman to 2,000 Test runs in innings played - 36 to fellow Yorkshireman Herbert Sutcliffe’s 33.

Arriving at the crease straight after lunch, with England 45-3 having lost Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in the last over of the morning to debutant Nathan Smith, Brook helped them out of a sticky hole.

He used his height well to cut Will O’Rourke to the boundary early in his innings and looked like he meant business, his triple hundred in Multan last month having been followed by four low scores.

After Ben Duckett fell just short of fifty, having been dropped by Latham in the slips off Matt Henry, Brook should have gone for 18 and England would have been 77-5. Instead, a hard flash at Smith gave Glenn Phillips an easy chance at gully, the ball inexplicably flying out of his hands.

If that was misfortune by Oscar Wilde’s measure, carelessness followed when Latham dropped Brook on 41 at first slip off Smith. The batsman had been aiming another flashing shot, this time through the covers, and Latham was unable to hold on above his head.

Matters went from bad to worse for the hosts when Devon Conway, having done all the hard work by getting to the ball from deep square-leg, got his hands in a muddle after Brook, on 70, pulled Phillips.

Brook’s fourth life came on 106 when he got the faintest tickle down the leg-side off O’Rourke through to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, whose blunder was matched by that of umpire Ahsan Raza, who erroneously signalled four leg-byes before Ultra Edge confirmed the spike.

Amid the butter-fingered mayhem, so unlike New Zealand, Brook cashed in and played handsomely at times.

Henry was flicked nonchalantly over fine-leg for six, a shot of pure timing, and O’Rourke pulled for another six that raised Brook’s half-century from 65 balls.

The Yorkshireman made good use of his long levers to cover drive the spin of Phillips to the boundary, a stroke that was positively Kevin Pietersen-esque, and then came a stroke which even Pietersen might have struggled to produce.

On 91, Brook premeditatedly stepped outside the off stump to Tim Southee and somehow lap-scooped him for four while tumbling to the ground; later, he cut him to the boundary to reach three figures from 123 deliveries.

Perversely, Phillips held an astonishing catch to dismiss Ollie Pope, who made 77 in fine style and shared in a fifth-wicket stand with Brook of 151. The ball was behind Phillips when he clung on to his right off Southee before letting out a roar at the Hagley Oval that might have been heard back at The Oval, Pope’s home ground.

Still there was time for one more drop, the lackadaisical Latham spilling Stokes on 30 at cover off Smith.

Perhaps, as the home crowd shook their heads in disbelief and discussed their team’s failings, he and his players could take comfort from another of Oscar Wilde’s famous lines: “There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​FASTEST TO 2,000 TEST RUNS (innings played)

22 – Don Bradman

32 – George Headley

33 – Herbert Sutcliffe

33 – Michael Hussey

34 – Marnus Labuschagne

35 – Brian Lara

35 – Doug Walters

36 – HARRY BROOK

36 – Viv Richards

36 – Arthur Morris

36 – Everton Weekes

MOST RUNS IN FIRST 22 TESTS FOR ENGLAND

HARRY BROOK – 2063 runs in 36 innings at 60.68 (7 100s, 9 50s)

Herbert Sutcliffe – 2029 runs in 33 innings at 67.63 (7 100s, 10 50s)