Yorkshire CCC star Jordan Thompson in good company after Sol Budinger onslaught

As the South African batsman Jock Cameron was hitting the left-arm spinner Hedley Verity all around Bramall Lane, Sheffield, in 1935, the Yorkshire wicketkeeper Arthur Wood quipped: “You’ve got him in two minds, Hedley. He doesn’t know whether to hit you for four or six!”

For the record, Cameron hit Verity for 30 runs in an over in the three-day tour match - three fours followed by three sixes.

At the time, it was the joint second-most expensive over in first-class cricket, Don Bradman having also hit the Kent leg-spinner ‘Tich’ Freeman for three fours and three sixes for the Australians against an England XI at Folkestone the previous year, and Ted Alletson the Sussex slow-medium bowler Tim Killick for 34 in an over that contained two no-balls for Nottinghamshire at Hove in 1911.

The great Hedley Verity. Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Three years before Cameron clobbered him around Sheffield, Verity had taken 10 for 10 against Nottinghamshire at Headingley, still the best bowling figures in history.

It can happen to the best of them, in other words, and Verity was one of the best cricketers that Yorkshire and England have produced.

Something to soothe Jordan Thompson, perhaps, after he, too, was hit for 30 in an over at Leicester the other day.

Thompson, the 27-year-old all-rounder, was struck for three sixes and two fours by Budinger, the 24-year-old left-hander, during an over that also included a no-ball.

Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson is congratulated by Dan Moriarty after taking his 100th T20 wicket against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road last Sunday when he dismissed Sikandar Raza. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

So commonplace are such occurrences, however, especially in T20, that Thompson’s was only the fifth-most expensive over for Yorkshire in the format, Karl Carver (37), Matty Fisher (33), Duane Olivier (32) and Ben Mike (31) having conceded more.

In trademark fashion, Thompson didn’t dwell on things but put them right less than 48 hours later, turning in a man-of-the-match performance with 3-18, a quickfire 20 and a brilliant diving catch in the win at Northants.

As he said later: “I’m big enough and ugly enough to know that things can change quickly.”

Such onslaughts were less common in Verity’s time, of course, with Cameron - also one of the finest wicketkeepers that South Africa has had - turning on the style at the old Sheffield venue.

Big-hitter: Sol Budinger, the Leicestershire batsman, who hit Jordan Thompson for 30 in an over. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Batting at No 6, he hit an unbeaten 103 to set up a second innings declaration as the South Africans prevailed by 128 runs - just days before they achieved their first Test victory on English soil at Lord’s in a five-match series they won 1-0.

Verity played in four of the Tests and finished top of the bowling averages, while Cameron hit three half-centuries - including a first innings 90 in the historic Lord’s fixture.

They were two players in fine form as Verity, who had just turned 30, came up against someone then days away from his own 30th birthday in a summer in which Yorkshire would reclaim the Championship.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Cameron’s hitting was warmly appreciated by the Yorkshire public.

“With each shot the applause of the crowd increased until the last and most towering six of all was greeted with an ear-shattering roar.”

The report added that “Verity could, without doubt, have put a stop to the hitting by bowling his fast in-swinger close to Cameron, but he persisted, as he said afterwards, in trying to pitch the ball on the spot which he thought would cause the batsman trouble.”

Bill Bowes, the Yorkshire fast bowler, concurred that Verity could have kept Cameron in check had he so desired.

“Is there another bowler who, having been hit for three fours, would not have put the brakes on?” wrote Bowes.

“It never occurred to Hedley that he was bowling badly, or using the wrong tactics.

“As he tossed up the rest of the over invitingly, and as six followed six, he still thought the batsman was having a bit of luck.”

Later, when asked about his many successes against Bradman, Verity self-deprecatingly stated: “You did not see that South African get at me. Now that was champion hitting.”

Verity’s figures were an uncharacteristically expensive 14-2-87-0 in a summer in which he claimed 211 first-class wickets.

Tragically, neither Verity nor Cameron lived to see their 40s.

Cameron died a little over four months after that match at Bramall Lane, from enteric fever, shortly after returning from the tour.

Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack described him as “a very fine personality, one who enriched the game and whose manliness and popularity extended far beyond the cricket field”.

Verity died in Italy in 1943, aged 38, from wounds sustained in action, “his last reported words ‘keep going’,” said Wisden, “were but a text on his short and splendid life”.

As a perhaps unlikely postscript to this story, there was one other instance of a Yorkshire player conceding exactly 30 runs in an over – former batsman Kevin Sharp.

It happened in contrived circumstances against Glamorgan at Cardiff in 1987, Sharp taking 12 wickets in his first-class career with his lesser-spotted off-spin.

MOST EXPENSIVE OVERS FOR YORKSHIRE CCC

37 – Karl Carver v Worcestershire at Headingley 2017 (T20 Blast)

33 – Matty Fisher v Warwickshire at Edgbaston 2018 (T20 Blast)

32 – Duanne Olivier v Derbyshire at Headingley 2019 (T20 Blast)

31 – Graham Stevenson v Northamptonshire at Middlesbrough 1982 (John Player League)

31 – Ben Mike v Derbyshire at Chesterfield 2023 (T20 Blast)

30 – Hedley Verity v South Africans at Sheffield 1935 (First-class tour match)

30 – Kevin Sharp v Glamorgan at Cardiff 1987 (County Championship)