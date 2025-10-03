Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire chair said that the club was “virtually bankrupt” when he returned in February last year and it had been “the biggest battle that I’ve fought” to get it back on track.

Reflecting on “the hardest 18 months of my life”, Graves asked members and supporters for patience as Yorkshire try to move forward on-and-off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it would take time to put right “terrible communications", “crap IT systems” and, most importantly, on-field mediocrity, which has seen the club fail to win a trophy for a decade now.

Biggest battle - Yorkshire chair Colin Graves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Along with the board, Graves helped rescue a bleak financial position in the wake of the racism fallout, a position since transformed by the near-£60m windfall that has come from The Hundred.

Commenting on what might be termed his ‘second coming’, having first helped save Yorkshire from bankruptcy around the turn of the century before leaving for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Graves said: “When you think back to February 2024, when we (the board) took over, this place was on its knees. It was virtually bankrupt, there is no doubt about it.

“For a year, we fought every day to keep our head above water, to keep financially solid. Until virtually February this year, we were hanging on for grim death. We had very limited resources, we had very limited executive. We had to change a lot of things. We had no money. We were on the bones of our backside, to be honest. So, for a year, it was a battle, and it's the biggest battle that I've fought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But by selling The Hundred, and releasing the cash that we did, at least now this club is in a position where we can run it properly, finance it properly, and plan for the future properly. We’ve never been able to do that. For 25 years, we've been fighting a battle in this club.”

Graves went on: “We virtually changed the whole coaching staff at the end of last season, and we did that for the right reasons. I can tell you now, the coaching staff are brilliant. The players respect them. They're building a team. They're building everything that we need around a good team. But, again, they cannot turn the tank around overnight. It's going to take them two years, three years to get us in the right position.

“So, from that point of view, we've got to be patient. Yes, I want to win the Championship as much as anyone, but it ain't going to happen overnight. The club is stable, and the future is bright, but we need to be patient for the next 12 months, 18 months. Yes, there’s still problems, we know that. We know the communications are terrible. All that will be put right. But, again, you can't wave a magic wand. Our IT systems are crap. They’re terrible. We've got to start again, and that's going to cost money. At the end of the day, it's been the hardest 18 months of my life, but we’ve come out the other side now.”

Graves reiterated that Yorkshire would not squander money raised by The Hundred. Cash from the sale of Northern Superchargers, the Headingley franchise, plus the sale of the other seven franchises, has helped the club pay off its debts and provided some £30m to play with. However, having twice seen Yorkshire flirt with extinction, Graves is adamant there will not be a third time, especially in pursuit of short-term success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not going to throw money at it,” he said. “It’s difficult to get good overseas players, for example, because there’s not the players out there, number one, and you can’t get them as easy as people think, number two. And I’m not going to buy players for stupid money.

“To be honest, there's a lot of average cricketers around these days - a lot. We’re not going to waste money paying for average cricketers. So, at the end of the day, we’ll always try and develop from within, like we’ve always done. We’d rather go down that route if we can. The coaching staff are now getting their tentacles into overseas recruitment, etc, but you don’t pluck players off a tree and get the best ones overnight. And there aren’t many around.”

Graves praised the women’s side of Yorkshire’s operation. Having been controversially overlooked for the inaugural Tier 1, the team will be playing in the top-flight next summer.

“We got kicked in the teeth a year ago when our women's team were demoted to Division Two,” said Graves. “After a battle, we got a concession that our women's team would come back into Division One in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started with a blank sheet of paper, because a lot of our players went to Durham (as a result), went to other First Division teams, etc. We appointed Richard Pyrah as the coach, starting again with a blank sheet of paper, and Richard has done a great job with the resources he's had.