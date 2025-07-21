Imam-ul-Haq. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

The club announced late on Friday night that Gaikwad would not be taking up his contract after the 28-year-old had been recruited for the final five County Championship games and for the One-Day Cup.

Instead, Imam has stepped in at short notice and goes straight into the team for Tuesday’s Championship game against Surrey at Scarborough.

The 29-year-old left-hander is the nephew of Inzamam-ul-Haq, one of the greatest players in Pakistan’s history, who played six matches for Yorkshire in 2007 and also made his debut at Scarborough.

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, said: “We’re delighted that Imam has joined us and that he will be available immediately.

“Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn’t join up with the squad, in Imam we have an exceptional player of proven international quality.

“Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures.

“We are grateful for the speed in which he has arrived in the country and everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him through until the end of the season.”