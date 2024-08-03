Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gibson is going after three years in charge, with Yorkshire wanting to go in a different direction.

Anthony McGrath, the former Yorkshire and England batsman, is a possible replacement, while Darren Lehmann and Chris Silverwood have also been linked.

Jason Gillespie, the current Pakistan Test coach, is understood to be open to a return to a club that he led to back-to-back County Championships in 2014 and 2015.

Ottis Gibson is to leave Yorkshire after three seasons in charge. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The club said the process of finding a replacement is already under way and that a new head coach will be “announced in due course”.

Gibson, 55, took charge during the most difficult period in the club’s history, with the racism crisis more or less at its peak.

The former West Indies fast bowler was recruited along with Darren Gough, former managing director of cricket, after the club had sackedits entire coaching and backroom staff in the wake of the scandal, leading to a raft of unfair dismissal payouts.

The task, in some ways, seemed doomed from the start, with Gibson walking into a dressing room left disaffected by the actions of Lord Kamlesh Patel, the previous chair, with many players wanting out and amid talk of strike action and a black armband protest.

Although such threats were quelled, results suffered and the side were relegated from Division One of the County Championship in Gibson’s first season, with a subsequent points penalty impacting on their hopes last year of making a return.

Yorkshire said Gibson, who had previously coached West Indies and South Africa, and also worked as the England bowling coach, had led the club with “total professionalism, instilling a culture and work ethic that Yorkshire can be proud of throughout the whole of the squad and staff”.

Ironically, the announcement of his departure comes with Yorkshire well-placed to win Championship promotion, with the side sitting third in the table, only four points behind Middlesex in the second and final promotion place with five games left.

They also have a chance of silverware in the One-Day Cup.

It is thought that Yorkshire had considered removing Gibson at the start of the year, when Gough was also relieved of his duties, with the side having then won only four of his 27 Championship matches in charge.

In a statement, Gibson said: “Despite the issues we have faced off the field, that inevitably spilt on to the playing side, I am pleased with the state of the squad, the development of our younger players and to be in contention to challenge for promotion.

“I’d like to thank all of my staff, players and the supporters that have been behind us in my time here, and I wish Yorkshire all the very best going forward.”

Graves said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Ottis. The work that Ottis has done in really difficult circumstances has been impressive, and he’ll leave with his head held high, having helped build some solid foundations, which we are seeing with performances this season.