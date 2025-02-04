Yorkshire CCC to scoop multi-million windfall in The Hundred sell-off

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final sum could yet be much greater depending on the valuation for the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers, which is expected to be auctioned on Wednesday, and whether Yorkshire sell all, or part of, their 51 per cent stake in it.

The Hundred has so far raised around £350m for the sport, with around 10 per cent going to the recreational game and the rest divided between the 18 first-class counties and MCC, comfortably outstripping expectations.

Five of the eight franchises have been sold for a combined value of around £700m, with Superchargers, Trent Rockets and Southern Brave next up for grabs, meaning each county and MCC is already at least some £14m better off.

Quids in: Yorkshire and their county brethren are in the money as the sale of The Hundred teams raises considerable sums. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

London Spirit, the biggest draw with its base at Lord’s, was the highest valued at around £295m. Welsh Fire, the Cardiff-based team, fetched the lowest at around £80m.

Even if Superchargers generate anywhere near that low-end Cardiff figure, as windfalls rain down from Silicon Valley and the Indian subcontinent, it would have vast implications for host club Yorkshire.

With the club circa £25m in debt, and hollowed out by the racism crisis, it would be no surprise to see it sell off the entire 51 per cent stake gifted to each host venue by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which has been working with the hosts to find the best deal for its own 49 per cent stakes in each franchise.

Thus far, only Lancashire have chosen to sell even part of their 51 per cent stake, selling 21 per cent (plus the ECB’s own 49 per cent) to RPSG, a Calcutta-based conglomerate which owns Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

Those preferring to sit on their pie are predicting that the value of their 51 per cent stake will increase, with The Hundred set for expansion and perhaps overhaul in the years ahead.

Yorkshire, for so long reliant on the generosity of benefactors such as chairman Colin Graves, to whose family trust is owed most of their debt, are in an altogether different position and may adopt a more pragmatic approach.

All will be revealed – as will the identity of Superchargers’ likely new owners, with another Indian conglomerate, the Sun Group, owners of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, thought to be favourites to boost their expanding franchise portfolio.

The Superchargers’ auction was to have taken place on Tuesday in a pre-determined batting order designed to drive the best deals and outcomes for the game, but was postponed to enable previously unsuccessful bidders to evaluate their options.

It is thought that three bidders are fighting for control of Superchargers, raising the possibility of them attracting a supercharged wad of dosh, before investors turn their attention to Nottingham-based Trent Rockets.

Southern Brave will be last to the popping crease, as it were, as they are expected to partner with GMR Group, yet another Indian conglomerate, which last year bought host county Hampshire for £120m, and co-owns IPL team Delhi Capitals.

The divvying up from the Hundred sales process is complicated but essentially this:

Of the ECB’s 49 per cent stakes in each franchise, the first 10 per cent goes to the recreational game and the rest is shared between the 18 first-class counties and MCC, with the first £275m split 19 ways, the next £150m shared between the 11 non-hosts, and all proceeds thereafter shared 19 ways once more.