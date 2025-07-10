Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The board is seeking members’ opinions on proposed changes to the County Championship and Vitality Blast from next season and will vote accordingly in the ongoing game-wide review.

The Professional Game Committee (PGC), a sub-committee of the board of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has developed several recommendations amid a consensus that the current status quo is unfit for purpose.

Five options have been put forward for the Championship, including changes to divisional composition, the points system, promotion and relegation, a return to conferences, the introduction of seeding, play-offs, finals, and so on - all but one of which would see a reduction in the number of games from 14 per county to 12 (or even 13).

Colin Graves wants to hear the views of the Yorkshire members. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

There is one proposed change to the Vitality Blast, which would also see the number of group games cut from 14 to 12, albeit with changes to the group system that would preserve rivalries such as the Roses while also allowing teams to play against those outside their usual groups.

The complex plans - fleshing them out in detail would take more column inches than space permits - essentially boil down to the first two questions that Yorkshire have posed in a survey on the subject to their members:

Would you support the reduction of the County Championship from 14 games to 12 games in 2026 and beyond? Would you support the reduction of the Vitality Blast from 14 games to 12 games in 2026 and beyond?

One can safely anticipate the answer to the first question (no), and guess with some degree of confidence that the response to the second would be in the affirmative, but what does muggins know.

Will Jonny Bairstow and his men be playing 14, 12 or even 13 County Championship matches from next season onwards? Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Yorkshire say that they will “vote in accordance with the views received through this engagement” and they will be hosting a Q&A in the Headingley Long Room on Sunday in the interval between the women’s and men’s T20 double-header, attended by Gavin Hamilton, their general manager of cricket, and Sam Gascoyne, head of marcomms. They will also consult with their Members’ Representative Group (MRG) and stage a members’ forum at Scarborough on July 30. A two-thirds majority is needed among counties and the ECB hopes to sign off the structure shortly.

In a message to members, Colin Graves, the Yorkshire chair, said that county cricket had come to a critical juncture.

He also touched on findings by the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA), which revealed that the current volume of games and travel had left 83 per cent of players concerned about their physical health, 67 per cent worried about their mental health, and 72 per cent adamant that the schedule works against high performance.

“The board of the club is looking forward to working with our members to establish the club’s position with regards to the proposals put forward by the Professional Game Committee,” said Graves. “This is a crucial time for the game as we look to ensure that the domestic schedule facilitates a thriving county game, with highly competitive teams that help to develop the next generation of players for England.

“The research and insights provided by the PCA on behalf of the players tell a compelling story of the challenges facing our elite teams, and I’m sure our members will want to know more about this over the coming weeks.

"There is a huge amount of passion for the county game, not least in Yorkshire, and we remain committed to being transparent with all our stakeholders.

“As a board, we believe that the Vitality Blast needs a better structure that provides greater narrative to the competition and is easier to follow, and as such we are open to a change in the format with fewer games and the final stages of the competition taking place before The Hundred. This should also help to reduce travel issues for players.”

Commenting on the Championship, the format most beloved of the members, Graves said: “The County Championship remains the pinnacle of the county game and, whilst we understand the need to look at the competition structure, we are steadfast in our views that it must remain conducive to high-quality cricket that provides the next generation of Test match players.

“As a key stakeholder, we believe the views of our members are pivotal to its development. I would urge all of our members to please take the time to engage with us on this subject over the coming weeks and we look forward to speaking to many of them."