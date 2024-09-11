Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club captain has been named in Stallions’ squad for a one-day tournament in Pakistan.

Stallions are one of five sides taking part in the Champions One-Day Cup, a 50-over competition featuring most of the country’s leading stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen for its leading players to take part in the event, meaning that Masood could miss the final two County Championship matches away to Glamorgan and at home to Northants.

Yorkshire captain Shan Masood. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, said: “Shan is desperate to come back, but the PCB have put this tournament in place - it wasn’t in place before - and they’ve said that he has to be a part of it.

“I haven’t spoken to him for a couple of days - he’s obviously had a couple of tough weeks with the Test team, so I’ll speak to him in the next few days.

“The last time we spoke he was still having conversations with them (the PCB) about whether he can go and finish the county season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Yorkshire wrapped up an innings win against Leicestershire on Wednesday, Gibson said he would be speaking to Jonny Bairstow about his availability for the rest of the campaign.

“We haven’t had the availability conversation yet,” said Gibson. “We’ll have that over a beer tonight - we thoroughly deserve our beer tonight - and we’ll take it from there.”

In Masood’s absence – he was originally expected to be back for Leicester – Yorkshire were led once more by Jonny Tattersall, who made a magnificent hundred.

Gibson said: “Jonny Tattersall has made three hundreds while I’ve been here, when we’ve been in trouble, and he’s a man for a crisis.

"He played really well, he’s been captaining the team really well, and we’re very grateful to have him in our team, for sure.”