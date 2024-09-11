Yorkshire CCC unsure whether Shan Masood will be back this year
The club captain has been named in Stallions’ squad for a one-day tournament in Pakistan.
Stallions are one of five sides taking part in the Champions One-Day Cup, a 50-over competition featuring most of the country’s leading stars.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen for its leading players to take part in the event, meaning that Masood could miss the final two County Championship matches away to Glamorgan and at home to Northants.
Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, said: “Shan is desperate to come back, but the PCB have put this tournament in place - it wasn’t in place before - and they’ve said that he has to be a part of it.
“I haven’t spoken to him for a couple of days - he’s obviously had a couple of tough weeks with the Test team, so I’ll speak to him in the next few days.
“The last time we spoke he was still having conversations with them (the PCB) about whether he can go and finish the county season.”
After Yorkshire wrapped up an innings win against Leicestershire on Wednesday, Gibson said he would be speaking to Jonny Bairstow about his availability for the rest of the campaign.
“We haven’t had the availability conversation yet,” said Gibson. “We’ll have that over a beer tonight - we thoroughly deserve our beer tonight - and we’ll take it from there.”
In Masood’s absence – he was originally expected to be back for Leicester – Yorkshire were led once more by Jonny Tattersall, who made a magnificent hundred.
Gibson said: “Jonny Tattersall has made three hundreds while I’ve been here, when we’ve been in trouble, and he’s a man for a crisis.
"He played really well, he’s been captaining the team really well, and we’re very grateful to have him in our team, for sure.”
Gibson said he was “proud of all the lads” after another fine win.
