The former Essex and England batsman is in his 70s now, the distinctive handlebar moustache having long since gone, but he still looks fit and instantly recognisable, more so, indeed, than the current Essex players.

Gooch is a “club ambassador”, one of those wonderfully ambiguous titles such as “chief co-ordinator” or “head facilitator”.

He remains as synonymous with the south-east county as his former England opening partner Sir Geoffrey Boycott is with Yorkshire, with Boycott expected at the ground on Monday.

Tom Westley, the Essex captain, celebrates his century. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Both, you fancy, would have liked a bat at Clifton Park on Sunday, where the weather was hot, the pitch lifeless, and the Kookaburra ball softer than Camembert cheese.

The pitch looked, at first sight, as if it might help the bowlers, a sort of pistachio colour beneath a mostly blue sky, but there were runs to be had when a player got in, and it was tough for the bowlers beneath the June sun.

Essex chose to bat - Yorkshire would have bowled - so all credit to the visitors for making that call.

At stumps, they had 248-3 from 96 overs, Tom Westley leading the way with a captain’s innings of 107, and Dean Elgar contributing 94.

Interested spectator: Graham Gooch, the former Essex and England batsman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Gooch, who arrived with Paul Grayson, the former Yorkshire batting coach, was part of a crowd of some 2,000 spectators, most of whom headed for the shaded areas (no flies on them).

The giant marquee was back in situ - it had not been there for York’s maiden T20 two weeks ago, to free up room for more fans - and there was the usual buzz and convivial atmosphere as people arrived at this blossoming outground.

Yorkshire showed three changes to the side that drew with Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan batsman, debuting in place of Dawid Malan, whose appearances in the competition seem a bit like life - unfathomably random.

Will Sutherland, the Australian all-rounder, came into the XI and Ben Coad returned as Will O’Rourke and Dan Moriarty also made way.

Action from the opening day at Clifton Park. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Only 14 points separated the clubs at the start of proceedings, with second-bottom Yorkshire trailing their visitors, and the early indications were favourable for Essex when Paul Walter collected three boundaries off Jack White - a punch through square-leg, a nice cover drive and a pleasant clip through mid-wicket.

All credit to White, who hit back quickly when he had the tall left-hander edging a drive to Adam Lyth at second slip, which left Essex 24-1 in the tenth over.

By lunch, though, the pattern had been set, the Kevin Hutchinson Scorebox, nestled beneath the giant oak tree diagonally opposite the pavilion, showing 97-1 after 32 overs of sweat for the bowlers.

Those bowlers performed creditably throughout the day and “controlled the rate”, as they say in the trade. Elgar batted through the first session for 45 and Westley reached 36 at lunch (very nice, since you ask, in The Chris Houseman Suite).

Yorkshire take to the field beneath sun-kissed skies, with new signing Abdullah Shafique at the rear of the shot. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Both batsmen went to their fifties in quick succession in the sleepy afternoon, Elgar from 116 balls followed by Westley from 90, both with seven fours. That it was cricket for the purist was evidenced by the fact that the afternoon brought even fewer runs (67) from the same number of overs (32) for no wickets.

Was Gooch still awake, one was tempted to wonder, as the action meandered in soporific fashion? Certainly he could have been forgiven for having a quick snooze, or perhaps seeking a restorative pick-me-up from Evie’s Kitchen, one of the outlets beside the marquee.

Gooch, of course, would have been pleased with the work of Westley and Elgar, although the latter should have fallen in the penultimate over before tea.

Dom Bess, operating from the City End, found the left-hander’s outside edge as he pushed forward but, inexplicably, Lyth, the sole slip, dropped a straightforward chance, then kicked the air in frustration with his right foot as Elgar, on 69, lived to fight on.

A moment of mild excitement followed just after tea with the game’s first extra - a leg-bye. It was that sort of day, although the next item of statistical interest was Westley’s hundred, reached just after the second new ball, from 227 deliveries with 11 fours.

It was his second hundred of the week, after an unbeaten 130 against Hampshire at Chelmsford. Before long, though, the new ball did for him, Coad beating a curious-looking defensive shot, with the bat angled almost towards mid-wicket, with a delivery that seemed to be making a beeline for off stump.

It left Essex 222-2, Richie Benaud’s favourite total, and concluded a stand with Elgar worth 198 in 76 overs. Five balls later, Elgar was gone, caught down the leg-side as he tried to flick a short-ish delivery from Sutherland away to the boundary.