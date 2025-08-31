Fond farewell: Imam-ul-Haq in action in his final innings for Yorkshire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

This was their 19th defeat in the last 22, a statistic that almost beggars belief.

At least no one could say that they couldn’t see it coming; no county has fallen more often at the penultimate hurdle.

Liam Dawson hits out during his hundred for Hampshire at North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Perhaps prevailing pessimism explained the attendance - just 2,812 for a major cup match. No doubt ticket pricing, the quick turnaround between the end of the group stage and the knockout phase, the difficulty of getting to places on a Sunday all played a part, but it was highly disappointing all the same.

Ultimately, the biggest disappointment for Yorkshire was the result. Chasing a revised target of 254 in 41 overs, after Hampshire scored 304-6 before rain intervened, Yorkshire finished on 235-8 to lose by 18 runs (DLS), rendering in vain Imam-ul-Haq’s 105 on his final appearance on a day when Liam Dawson hit 142 for the visitors.

And so it is Hampshire who will meet Worcestershire at Trent Bridge on September 20, winner of the other semi-final against Somerset.

On a mostly glorious and sun-kissed day in Scarborough, Yorkshire had won the toss and chosen to bowl. There had been some rain around the previous night, and they no doubt reckoned that if there was going to be any help available, it would be first thing. It was an understandable move, and it soon paid off.

Hampshire's Nick Gubbins shows his frustration and Matt Milnes and Yorkshire have an early wicket in Sunday's semi-final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Nick Gubbins, who came into the match as the competition’s leading run-scorer before he was usurped by Imam, chopped on in the second over to Matt Milnes, the left-hander playing away from his body and with no foot movement.

Milnes struck again with the penultimate ball of the 10th over, Fletcha Middleton in no control over an attempted drive as he skied into the offside, Dom Bess making good ground from mid-off as he dived to take the catch.

When Milnes took another wicket with the opening ball of the 12th over, Ali Orr squared up and caught behind, Hampshire were 53-3 and the wind was with Yorkshire. Orr’s wicket was especially timely given that he had made threatening progress to 28, not least when striking a ball from Jack White over mid-wicket and on to the pavilion roof.

Milnes’s opening spell from the Trafalgar Square end put Yorkshire in charge, and George Hill maintained their supremacy by conceding just seven runs from his first five overs. When he later switched to that same Trafalgar Square end, Hill bowled Ben Brown with a ball that cut back appreciably to leave the visitors 78-4 in the 20th. At that stage, Yorkshire were all over the men from the south.

Yorkshire take on Hampshire beneath dreamy blue skies. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A rebuilding job was needed and up stepped the vastly experienced Dawson and the vastly inexperienced Ben Mayes, a 17-year-old who only made his debut at the start of the tournament. They added 89 for the fifth wicket in 17.4 overs, initially watchful before accelerating strongly.

Both had a life - Ben Cliff dropping Dawson on six in his follow through (a difficult chance, low to his left) and White spilling Mayes on 23 at point off Bess as the teenager attempted a second reverse-hit to the off-spinner, the first having sailed for six into the Popular Bank. It was courageous stuff from the pair at a time when the Hampshire innings could easily have folded, a test of character as much as anything.

No sooner had Dawson advanced to his fifty from 66 balls with seven fours than he lofted the first of seven sixes, Bess dispatched out towards the West Stand. Dawson lost Mayes when the teenager skied Cliff to mid-off, Milnes judging the catch over his shoulder in the swirling wind, but then found another ally in all-rounder Scott Currie, who struck the ball with great power and improvised intelligently as they began to take the game away from the hosts.

Yorkshire missed a chance to run out Currie for 26 when both batsmen ended up at the same end - in fact, there were times when it seemed that Dawson and Currie had never met each other before, so confused was their running. But no one could argue with the quality of their strokeplay, Dawson launching some huge leg-side blows as he needed just 37 balls for his second fifty, while Currie required just 35 balls for his maiden fifty as Hampshire hammered 124 from the last 10 overs, including 75 off the last five.

Dawson perished to the penultimate ball of the innings, pulling Hill to deep mid-wicket to end a sixth-wicket stand of 136 in 77 balls.

Yorkshire had reached 43-0 in 12.1 overs when the first of two rain delays interrupted progress. Lyth hit the first ball of the restart from Eddie Jack to the offside boundary but fell to the second, edging behind.

Imam and Will Luxton had taken the score to 139-1 in 26.5 overs - above the DLS par - when another delay meant that the match would lose lovers. Almost immediately, Luxton dragged on, then James Wharton skied into the mid-wicket area, Imam was run-out at the non-striker’s end and Fin Bean caught down the leg side.

When Hill and Harry Duke fell in successive deliveries, Yorkshire required 47 from 29 balls with three wickets left.