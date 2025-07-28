Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solid draws against high-flying Nottinghamshire and Surrey, either side of a win against Essex, represent Yorkshire’s best sequence in the County Championship.

The fourth and final round with the Australian ball, which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has brought in to replace the English Dukes in a bid to better replicate conditions at Test level abroad, sees Yorkshire take on Sussex at Scarborough.

Given that Yorkshire are in the second and final relegation place, eight points short of safety with four matches left, the importance of the game does not need stressing before the competition takes a break for The Hundred.

Matthew Revis hits out against Surrey at Scarborough en route to his second hundred in three County Championship matches with the Kookaburra ball. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“It should be a good game,” said Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, whose team then complete their Championship campaign with September fixtures away to Somerset and Sussex and at home to Durham. “The boys beat Sussex here last year, so they will certainly have good memories from that.

“The weather for the week is supposed to be fine, and if we play as well as we can, and as well as we have been in recent weeks, then we should be confident.

“It’s difficult to get results with the Kookaburra, so it won’t be easy, but if we can keep the momentum going that we’ve had against Notts, Essex and Surrey, then we’re certainly capable.”

One man who has helped to create that momentum as much as anybody is Matthew Revis, the 23-year-old all-rounder who may wish the Kookaburra was in use for all 14 rounds. After a challenging start to the season, as he made his way back from a back stress fracture, Revis has come into his own with the bat, scoring 93 not out at Nottinghamshire, a career-best 150 against Essex and then 110 not out and 15 against Surrey.

Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

“I think he's really growing as a cricketer in general,” said McGrath.

“We know he was struggling with his body a little bit coming back from the stress fracture, which is always tough for a young cricketer, but his batting now, it’s really coming on.”

McGrath has been impressed with Revis’s versatility. He initially came into the Yorkshire side as an opener before settling into a middle-order slot to complement his bowling, but he could bat anywhere in the top-order if required.

“He can play all kinds of different innings, too,” said McGrath. “We know he's a big man and he’s got power, but I think he's got that touch as well.

“I think the most impressive thing for me is his composure at the crease. He can hit good balls from top of the stumps, but he can also put an innings together now with a method, so it’s really encouraging and great to see.

“Growing up, he was a top-order batter and he's developed into an all-rounder, and I think his bowling will get stronger the more confident he gets in his body. All-rounders in that mould are like gold dust.”

Another one in Yorkshire’s ranks is George Hill, the 24-year-old who is the club’s leading wicket-taker in the Championship this season with 37 at 16.67.

Hill missed the Surrey game with a heel injury and has not played since the Essex match at the end of last month, with McGrath saying that Yorkshire would check on his fitness, along with that of Ben Coad (hamstring).

Iman-ul-Haq, the Pakistan batsman signed as an overseas player for the rest of the season, is due to make his first appearance after visa problems last week delayed his debut. The club had not announced a squad at the time of writing.

After 1,174 runs were scored for the loss of 25 wickets in the Surrey game at Scarborough, with both sides totalling over 500 in their first innings, one option given the Kookaburra imposition might be to leave more grass on the pitch to help the seamers.

There is no better groundsman in the country than John Dodds, whose pitches have consistently been among the best in the land for years now, but the Kookaburra presents the groundstaff, too, with a different challenge, so it will be interesting to see what surface is provided.

Another challenge, albeit for the Scarborough club per se, is the proximity of having their two Championship matches this season back-to-back in another by-product of the skew-whiff schedule.

Spectators are hardly flush with cash and given that ticket prices have also increased at North Marine Road, some may have had to prioritise one fixture or the other.