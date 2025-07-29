Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm 92, you know, 92. Not many people get to 92."

He wasn’t wrong there, but dear old Dickie was back at Scarborough again on Tuesday, just seven days after his pensive pronouncement, happily chatting to players and coaches on the outfield before the start of play.

Scarborough just seems to have that effect on people - even the legends can’t bear to be away for very long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire's James Wharton takes a brilliant diving catch at full stretch running back from mid-wicket to dismiss Sussex's Tom Haines off the bowling of Jack White. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dickie, along with a crowd of some 2,000, watched an attritional first day between Yorkshire and Sussex, one on which the visitors scored 210-9 after being sent into bat.

Bazball it wasn’t, the run-rate not climbing much above two an over, with play almost coming to a complete halt during an afternoon session in which Sussex scored 57 runs in 36.2 overs, a tribute, nonetheless, to the accuracy of the bowling effort, led by Jack White, who took 3-21 from 17 overs.

Dickie, still doing very well for his age, a figure as timeless as the Scarborough ground itself, is not the only prominent umpire, retired or otherwise, at North Marine Road this week.

Richard Kettleborough, who earlier this month became England’s most-capped on-field Test umpire, when he broke David Shepherd’s record of 92 caps during the West Indies-Australia game in Grenada, was taking charge of his first Championship match at Scarborough since 2013, the famous one which Durham won by seven wickets before pulling clear of Yorkshire to take the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack White was in fine form for Yorkshire at North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It was the first time that Kettleborough - who played 13 first-class matches for Yorkshire in the 1990s - had umpired a Yorkshire Championship fixture anywhere since he took charge of the one against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in September 2021, the last before the club was brought down by the racism crisis.

The 52-year-old Sheffielder has certainly come a long way between his visits to North Marine Road.

It was his fellow umpire in this game, Peter Hartley, the former Yorkshire pace bowler, who found himself involved in a controversial incident early in the piece.

Tom Haines, the Sussex left-hander, pushed a ball from White, operating from the Peasholm Park end, up to mid-off where Dom Bess (Yorkshire’s stand-in captain, with Jonny Bairstow on paternity leave) threw down the stumps with a direct hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire take on Sussex at North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hartley, in fairness, did not have enough time to get from behind the stumps at the bowler’s end and into a side-on position, which would have given him the view that replays enjoyed which showed that Haines, on 14, was shy of his ground.

The reprieve was short-lived, Haines adding just one more before falling to the same bowler and one of the best catches you are likely to see, James Wharton sprinting back fully 30 yards from mid-wicket and diving full-length to take the ball over his shoulder just in front of the Popular Bank, which rose to acclaim his marvellous athleticism.

White struck again to leave Sussex 26-2, bowling Daniel Hughes with a delivery that pitched and straightened as the left-hander tried to work it through mid-wicket.

It was a superb spell first up by White, evidenced by figures of 8-4-10-2, the well-grassed pitch offering just enough assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kookaburra ball soon loses its hardness, like a mobster who has found the Lord, and Tom Alsop and James Coles set about frustrating Yorkshire with a third-wicket stand of 66 in the lead-up to lunch.

It was ended by what proved to be the final ball of the session, George Hill - making his first appearance for a month after a heel injury - drawing Coles forward and having him caught behind three short of a fifty, Coles’s sprightly 56-ball innings containing seven fours and a straight six off Bess.

After a torpid start to the afternoon, Yorkshire struck again when Danial Ibrahim departed for a 24-ball duck, edging White to Hill at first slip.

Sussex then slipped to 113-5 when Matt Milnes, on his 31st birthday, had a driving John Simpson caught behind, Milnes making his first Championship appearance since April last year following injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Revis ended Alsop’s near three-hour vigil by arrowing one past his defensive push, and Sussex went into tea at 149-6, by which time pleasant sunshine had spread across the ground, replacing the cloud cover of earlier in the day.

Yorkshire made a flying start to the evening exchanges, taking three wickets in eight balls as Will Sutherland had Fynn Hudson-Prentice flashing to Hill at first slip and then Jack Carson edging to Adam Lyth at second, before Henry Crocombe was well taken low down at third by Fin Bean off Hill.