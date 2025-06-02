Yorkshire CCC Welcomes Uyare as Official Club Partner for 2025 Season

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) is delighted to announce a brand-new partnership with Leeds’ newest South Indian dining and bar destination, Uyare, who join as ‘Official Club Partner’ for the 2025 season. The announcement comes ahead of the Indian cricket team’s tour of England, which begins at Headingley on June 20th.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting collaboration pairs one of Yorkshire’s hottest new hospitality venues, created by the award winning Tharavadu team, with one of the UK’s most iconic cricket institutions.

The year-long partnership will provide supporters with a chance to win VIP experiences at the Victoria Gate venue, including exclusive dining and drinks packages, as well as branded prizes. Uyare’s branding will also be prominently displayed throughout Headingley Stadium during all domestic matches. Players will also get in on the action – including rewards like an exclusive dinner for the cricketer who hits the most sixes in a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kayleigh Hallas, Partnerships Services Manager for Yorkshire CCC said, “Uyare is the most exciting new opening in the city, and we are absolutely delighted to have partnered with them. The Uyare team are not just passionate about Indian cuisine but about cricket too. This is a perfect match, and we are incredibly excited to have Uyare on board with us.”

Uyare and YCCC teams at Headingley Stadium

Tom Webster, Business Development Manager at Yorkshire CCC, added “This year is a massive one, seeing Headingley host India in the first test match of the summer and we are thrilled that one of the iconic Indian restaurant brands in Leeds has joined us. The partnership offers new opportunities for our members and supporters to get involved and everyone at Yorkshire Cricket is excited to see this new partnership flourish.”

“Cricket has always held a special place in our hearts at Uyare and Tharavadu, and to partner with Yorkshire County Cricket Club – a team with such a rich legacy – is a proud and exciting moment for us,” said Prakash Mendonca, Co-Founder of Uyare. “At Uyare, we believe food is about bringing people together, and this partnership allows us to connect with the Yorkshire community in an authentic, engaging way – celebrating the sport, the fans, and the shared love of unforgettable experiences. We are backing the team all the way for a season to remember.”

The collaboration continues Victorian Quarter-based Uyare’s mission to not only set the gold standard for South Indian cuisine, but to become a vibrant and active part of the Leeds and Yorkshire cultural landscape.