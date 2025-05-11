Yorkshire eased past a spirited Staffordshire to reach round three of the Vitality County T20 Cup with a 68-run victory at Weetwood.

Captain Lauren Winfield-Hill and Rebecca Duckworth both hit half-centuries as the hosts, having won the toss, set their tier three opponents 177 to win.

In 176-3, Winfield-Hill top-scored with 60 off 35 balls and Duckworth made 51 off 54.

Olivia Thomas took 3-17 from four overs of leg-spin and Claudie Cooper and Beth Langston claimed two wickets apiece as Staffordshire were bowled out for 108 off the penultimate ball of their chase.

IN THE RUNS: Yorkshire's Rebecca Duckworth scored 51 in Saturday's T20 win over Staffordshire at Weetwood Hall. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Victory for Tier 2 Yorkshire sets up their first crack at Tier 1 opposition in the tournament as they face Essex Eagles at Headingley on Saturday.

Opener Erin Thomas fell for four to Lauren Kenvyn in the third over, bringing Duckworth to the crease.

Winfield-Hill reached her stylish fifty from 28 balls in the 12th over, having hit 10 fours before Georgie Harrison struck for the visitors, bowling the Yorkshire captain for 60 and ending the 91-run stand with Duckworth.

Sterre Kalis joined Duckworth, who was soon bringing up her own half-century from 52 balls as the right-hander steered Yorkshire towards a solid total.

Just nine runs came from the first three overs of Staffordshire’s reply before Helen Hughes was superbly stumped by Winfield-Hill off Cooper.

Staffordshire were well-placed at 50-1 before Amelia Love had Perry caught by Cooper.

The loss of Lexie Cantrill and Ebony Tweats left the visitors 67-4 at the halfway stage and it was an uphill struggle thereafter.