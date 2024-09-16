Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High praise indeed for Yorkshire’s Ben Coad from the county’s head coach Ottis Gibson.

Coad goes into the final two matches of the County Championship season chasing a hat-trick of personal milestones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old needs six wickets to reach 50 for the season – he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in Division Two with 44 from 10 games (Sussex’s Jack Carson has 45 from 12).

Yorkshire's Ben Coad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

And he needs 10 more wickets for his most successful season (beating the 53 taken in 2017) as well as to reach the landmark of 300 first-class wickets.

“Coady with the new ball in his hand is the best bowler in the country,” said Gibson. “I don’t think there’s a better new ball bowler in the country than Ben Coad.

“Having watched him operate over the last few years, not only on grassy pitches like the one at Leicester last week, but also on flat pitches, he’s magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were actually having a joke at Leicester, myself and the coaches, as to what would have happened had we had four Ben Coads bowling on that first morning, and the answer was we would probably have bowled them out for 20.”

As it was, Yorkshire had to be satisfied with dismissing their opponents for 98 en route to an innings win, Coad taking 5-15 from 10 overs in that first innings – four of those wickets triggering a dramatic collapse to 15-7.

The other three in that period were pocketed by Matty Fisher, who was making his first appearance for four months after an ankle injury and who is leaving for Surrey at the end of the season.

“We haven’t seen, in the three years that I’ve been here, much of Fisher and Coad together,” reflected Gibson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those are our two best bowlers, and we haven’t had them together for a lot of the cricket that we’ve played.

“When they bowl together up front, especially with the new ball, they’re very dangerous.