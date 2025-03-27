Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s not just proving to be competitive in the four-day format, either, with the 31-year-old pace bowler backing the White Rose to be in among the leading teams in white-ball cricket, too.

The past two years has seen Coad and Yorkshire ply their four-day trade in Division Two, a short spell which ended with a late drive for promotion under head coach Ottis Gibson.

A lot has changed since then, Gibson moving on and being replaced by former Yorkshire captain and all-rounder McGrath.

McGrath himself has overseen a change in the backroom staff, too, bringing up Micky Lewis with him from Essex, where they spent the last three years working closely together.

It is also a new mentor for Coad to work closely with, something he will be keen to do after enjoying one of his best years on the county circuit last time out.

Coad took 56 wickets in 12 games last year at an average of 15.80 – the best return in Division Two. Only Essex’s Jamie Porter matched that in Division One, a bowler Lewis has left behind to head north in the belief that Yorkshire’s bowling attack has the potential to be even better than what he worked with at his former club.

Coad’s belief in Yorkshire’s competitiveness was clear for all to see when he signed a new three-year deal earlier this year, ensuring he remained at Headingley until the end of the 2028 campaign, by which time he will be 34.

FAST TRACK: Bowler Ben Coad pictured celebrating taking his 300th first class wicket last year - is confident Yorkshire can be among the honours this coming season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A lot will be expected of Coad, particularly given his good friend and long-time bowling partner Matthew Fisher moved on to Surrey at the end of last season.

Yorkshire have gone a long way to off-setting that departure though, bringing in Jack White from Northamptonshire, along with several overseas bowling options, including New Zealand quick Ben Sears, compatriot Will O’Rourke and Australian duo Will Sutherland - the all-rounder - and pace bowler Jordan Buckingham at various times and for different formats throughout the 2025 campaign.

For Harrogate-born Coad, he is simply pleased that his home county is back where he believes it belongs in terms of the four-day game.

“It’s awesome and it’s obviously where Yorkshire deserves to be and should be - it’s just great to be back where we belong,” said Coad.

NEW ERA: Yorkshire's Ben Coad is keen to prove he and the team belong in Division One of the County Championship. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“And that’s a credit to the lads and how they performed last year, particularly the back end of last year to get back up to Division One.

“It is against the best where you want to compete and prove that you can do it - the three years before Covid in Division One that I played, hopefully I can perform the same as I did back then.

“I honestly think we can win something. The overseas players that are coming in look really good and then Jack White is a really good addition.

“He’s done it in Division One already, so we know he is a class player and just seeing him operate over the winter, it’s been exciting for me to see that kind of level.

MILESTONE: Yorkshire's Ben Coad celebrates taking his 300th First Class wicket by dismissing Northamptonshire's Saif Zaib at Headingley in September. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Yes it was sad to lose a couple of bowlers but to get Whitey in and those overseas lads, I think it will put the the bowling department in a really good place and I don’t see why we can’t compete in all three competitions.”

A product of Yorkshire’s famed academy himself, Coad believes Yorkshire’s emerging stars will only have benefitted from spending the last two seasons in Division Two, honing their craft in preparation for the bigger challenge that awaits them in 2025.

“There is a lot of potential here,” added Coad. “Those couple of years in Division Two has actually been a bit of a blessing for the younger lads to get a lot of cricket under their belts and gain some really good experience down there.

