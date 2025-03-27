Yorkshire CCC's Ben Coad on White Rose's ability to deliver silverware in 2025
And it’s not just proving to be competitive in the four-day format, either, with the 31-year-old pace bowler backing the White Rose to be in among the leading teams in white-ball cricket, too.
The past two years has seen Coad and Yorkshire ply their four-day trade in Division Two, a short spell which ended with a late drive for promotion under head coach Ottis Gibson.
A lot has changed since then, Gibson moving on and being replaced by former Yorkshire captain and all-rounder McGrath.
McGrath himself has overseen a change in the backroom staff, too, bringing up Micky Lewis with him from Essex, where they spent the last three years working closely together.
It is also a new mentor for Coad to work closely with, something he will be keen to do after enjoying one of his best years on the county circuit last time out.
Coad took 56 wickets in 12 games last year at an average of 15.80 – the best return in Division Two. Only Essex’s Jamie Porter matched that in Division One, a bowler Lewis has left behind to head north in the belief that Yorkshire’s bowling attack has the potential to be even better than what he worked with at his former club.
Coad’s belief in Yorkshire’s competitiveness was clear for all to see when he signed a new three-year deal earlier this year, ensuring he remained at Headingley until the end of the 2028 campaign, by which time he will be 34.
A lot will be expected of Coad, particularly given his good friend and long-time bowling partner Matthew Fisher moved on to Surrey at the end of last season.
Yorkshire have gone a long way to off-setting that departure though, bringing in Jack White from Northamptonshire, along with several overseas bowling options, including New Zealand quick Ben Sears, compatriot Will O’Rourke and Australian duo Will Sutherland - the all-rounder - and pace bowler Jordan Buckingham at various times and for different formats throughout the 2025 campaign.
For Harrogate-born Coad, he is simply pleased that his home county is back where he believes it belongs in terms of the four-day game.
“It’s awesome and it’s obviously where Yorkshire deserves to be and should be - it’s just great to be back where we belong,” said Coad.
“And that’s a credit to the lads and how they performed last year, particularly the back end of last year to get back up to Division One.
“It is against the best where you want to compete and prove that you can do it - the three years before Covid in Division One that I played, hopefully I can perform the same as I did back then.
“I honestly think we can win something. The overseas players that are coming in look really good and then Jack White is a really good addition.
“He’s done it in Division One already, so we know he is a class player and just seeing him operate over the winter, it’s been exciting for me to see that kind of level.
“Yes it was sad to lose a couple of bowlers but to get Whitey in and those overseas lads, I think it will put the the bowling department in a really good place and I don’t see why we can’t compete in all three competitions.”
A product of Yorkshire’s famed academy himself, Coad believes Yorkshire’s emerging stars will only have benefitted from spending the last two seasons in Division Two, honing their craft in preparation for the bigger challenge that awaits them in 2025.
“There is a lot of potential here,” added Coad. “Those couple of years in Division Two has actually been a bit of a blessing for the younger lads to get a lot of cricket under their belts and gain some really good experience down there.
“You can just see how far they have come along in those two years and I think as a result they are ready to thrive this year at the higher level.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.