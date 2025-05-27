At 23, Bean has time on his hands and talent in his veins.

Alex Lees shows his frustration after being dismissed during his Yorkshire career. The opening batsman went on to play at the highest level. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

It has been a tough start to the season for Yorkshire’s Fin Bean.

Only those are not Bean’s scores but those of Alex Lees in his final 12 innings for Yorkshire.

Four years later, in 2022, Lees was playing Test cricket for England and a key component at the start of Bazball.

Fin Bean, left, and Adam Lyth punch gloves after bringing up a fifty partnership for the first wicket against Worcestershire last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Lees needed a move to Durham in 2018 to reignite a career that had rather hit the buffers at Headingley.

Bean does not need anything quite so drastic but after a difficult start to the Championship season he can take heart from the fact that challenging times can happen to anyone.

Bean’s record is actually twice as good as Lees’s was during that dispiriting sequence from September 2017 to June 2018, if clearly not to his taste with the Championship now at the halfway stage before the T20 Blast starts later this week.

For the record, Bean’s 12 innings in the seven matches so far read: 14, 0, 19, 14, 15, 7, 31, 19, 19, 7, 2, 17, giving him 164 runs at an average of 13.66.

One thing that jumps out immediately is that Bean, more often than not, has got a start at the crease.

Opening the batting in England is traditionally the toughest of tasks and as Yorkshire have struggled collectively to make an impression on their return to Division One, sitting second-bottom of the table after four defeats, two draws and a solitary win over bottom club Worcestershire, who are five points below them, Bean has got to double figures two-thirds of the time.

If that is a source of frustration for player and club, in that he has managed to come through the earliest stages of his innings more often than not, it is conversely encouraging in that he is by no means the walking wicket that Lees, with all due respect, had become by the time he left for pastures new.

Lees’s hundred against Yorkshire at the Riverside last month was the 30th of his first-class career and, at the age of 32, the Durham captain has become one of county cricket’s most reliable performers, a model of how to ride the disappointments and come out the other side.

At 23, Bean has time on his hands and talent in his veins.

He could not have made five first-class hundreds and five fifties in his 36 appearances to date were that not so, his career record still a respectable 2,031 runs at 33.29.

He also has perspective after time in “the real world”.

Bean worked as a mechanic after deciding to leave Yorkshire in 2020 before returning to the club in 2022, earning an initial rookie contract on the back of a record second XI score of 441 against Nottinghamshire.

Bean’s second crack at county cricket has been largely successful and he has established a fine opening partnership and rapport with Adam Lyth.

The pair get along famously, on and off the field, with Bean’s struggles this summer perhaps magnified by the fact that Lyth has had such an outstanding first half. The old stager, 37 years young, is the second-highest run-scorer in Division One with 728 at 52.00, just six fewer than Haseeb Hameed, the Nottinghamshire captain and another opener who has had his challenges over the years, not least when he averaged 9.44 in first-class cricket in that same 2018 season in which Lees laboured at Yorkshire.

Although Bean has found it tough going and his opening stands with Lyth have not been statistically dazzling, they have by no means been collectively disastrous either, reading: 18, 4, 55, 45, 43, 25, 71, 72, 52, 19, 2, 40.

Bean has at least “batted time” in helping to construct seven partnerships of 40 or above, if clearly not quite as much time as he would like.

His modes of dismissal are interesting to consider.

At Hampshire, Bean rather got himself out in both innings by driving firmly to point and then chipping to mid-on.

At home to Worcestershire, he was caught at third slip pushing away from his body and then chopped on an attempted cut.

At Durham, he was lbw playing back on the crease to a ball that might have hit leg stump, and then lbw in the second innings to a ball that almost certainly would not have hit leg stump, the umpire taking a different view.

At Essex, Bean fell lbw trying to drive down the ground and was then caught at mid-on once more after getting in a tangle.

At Surrey, he was caught at third slip driving away from his body and then caught behind off a good one that drew him into a defensive shot.

And, in the most recent match, at home to Nottinghamshire, Bean was caught behind defending another good delivery and then lbw defending with a slightly angled bat towards mid-on.

A little fine-tuning, therefore, is perhaps all that it would take for Bean to flourish again in the season’s second half.