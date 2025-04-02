Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are dotted around the Yorkshire dressing room like stars in the sky.

He feels it can only benefit his game.

“That’s the luxury of being at a big club,” said the opening batsman, who turns 23 this month.

Fin Bean in training for the new season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“You have got five or six guys who are playing for England who you can look to, ask questions, stuff like that.

“Rooty (Joe Root) noticed something I was doing, for example, and just had a quiet word, and then you can quickly fix it and you’re away.

“It’s great that you’ve got players like that around, and for a player personally that wants to play for England, to have those players who are playing for England, and have done it for such a long period of time, to ask them questions, it’s fantastic.”

Bean’s bid to become another cab off the Headingley rank can only be helped by the quality around him.

Bean credits opening partner Adam Lyth, left, as being a tremendous influence on his career. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Joe Root and Harry Brook (when available), new red-ball captain Jonny Bairstow, new T20 captain Dawid Malan – the skills of such players speak for themselves.

Even in this era, never mind historically, Yorkshire have supplied numerous internationals.

Another of them – his opening partner Adam Lyth – is someone Bean credits with helping him hugely.

“He’s been great for me,” said Bean. “I couldn’t have asked for anyone better, really, who has been there and done it.

“Obviously he’s played for England and won Championships for Yorkshire, and to be a fellow left-hander it’s fantastic for me to learn off, watch at the other end, see how he trains, have those conversations about how bowlers are going to look to get us out as a pair, and how we can combat that.

“Also, just talking to him about what it takes to go on to international honours and things like that, so he’s been brilliant with me, and we get on like a house on fire off the pitch as well, which always helps.”

This promises to be a key season for Bean, as for Yorkshire in general. Promotion back to Division One of the County Championship will see him face better quality bowling, a test he is relishing.

“Really excited,” he added. “I think, for us young lads, Division Two was maybe a blessing – just to play games of cricket and first-class cricket and to develop and understand our games and be better equipped for Division One.

“Obviously this is a step up, but to have guys like Mala (Dawid Malan) and Lythy around, who’ve been there and done it and to learn from is great.

“Division Two has given us the game-time to learn things and to work things out, so I think we’ve got a great, core group of players, and to have Mala back in the mix, Jonny (Bairstow) and then maybe Rooty and Jonny as well, I think we’re in a very good spot as a group.”

Bean has worked hard in readiness for the campaign.

It starts against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

“I’ve just been fine-tuning, really,” he said. “There’s a stat that speed doesn’t go up from Division Two to Division One, and short balls don’t go up, it’s just your forward-defence percentages that go up, so I’ve just been fine-tuning technically and getting up to speed.

“The attacks in Division One obviously have more depth, and it can be relentless so it’s about getting well-equipped to deal with that. If you can combat that, then you’re in a good place.”

For Bean, it would seem, the sky is the limit.

As far as England is concerned, the pathway, as ever, is sheer weight of runs.

“You can’t ignore runs,” he said. “My main aim is to score runs for Yorkshire, hoping that England honours might come along.