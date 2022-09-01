Yorkshire CCC’s Gary Ballance ‘advised’ to issue apology to Azeem Rafiq

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sources close to the situation have said that Ballance was “advised” to say sorry for the racist language he admitted last year.

The pair met in London at a meeting hosted by Julian Metherell, the non-executive chair of the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballance had previously declined to apologise on the grounds that he considered it to be six-of-one, half-a-dozen of the other in the context of two former close friends trading insults with no malice involved.

Yorkshire player Gary Ballance. Picture: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire.

The 32-year-old told the investigation into Rafiq’s allegations of racism at Yorkshire that Rafiq would tell him to “f*** off back to Zimbabwe” amid other insults concerning his nationality. Rafiq denies those allegations.

Ballance admitted using the P-word during his interactions with Rafiq and said only that he “deeply regretted” such language in a statement last year.

When contacted by The Yorkshire Post, police were unable to confirm whether officers had contact with Ballance prior to the apology or whether any complaint had been mooted or made.

Ballance, who remains unavailable for comment and continues to struggle with his mental health, had looked all set for a first-team comeback just a few weeks ago.

Yorkshire's Garry Ballance and Azeem Rafiq celebrate a win back in their playing days (Picture: SWPix.com)

He scored two hundreds for the second team and then smashed 95 off 25 balls against Northumberland in a warm-up match for the Royal London Cup. It was then reported that he had Covid-19 and he played no part in an eight-match group stage spread over three weeks.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Ballance, who played 39 times for England in Test matches and one-day internationals, could switch allegiance back to Zimbabwe, who are coached by Dave Houghton, a family relation. He would then be considered an overseas player and perhaps unlikely to play on in that regard for Yorkshire, where he has two years left on his contract.

Yorkshire’s supporters will be hoping he does not leave Headingley and can somehow put this sad situation behind him. Despite the unacceptable language he used in the past, Ballance is a popular and likeable man.

Suggestions by Rafiq that Ballance should now be allowed to resume his career after his apology, and that he has gone from being part of the problem to “part of the solution”, are not to the taste of those who feel that Rafiq has become a judge and jury figure. There is also disquiet that Rafiq has not apologised to Ballance.

Rafiq’s representatives declined to comment on this story but a source close to them said that Ballance’s apology came after Rafiq was contacted by an intermediary who said that Ballance “wanted to talk”. He then “volunteered an apology” at the London meeting.

After that meeting, Ballance issued a statement which said in precis: “I have wanted to meet Azeem in person for quite some time, but I had to make sure I was in a good place when I did so. Azeem has been through similar mental health challenges and understands why this has taken me a little time.

“I apologise unreservedly to Azeem for the words I used when we played together. I did use unacceptable – at times, racist – language. If I had realised how much this hurt Azeem, I would have stopped immediately. That’s why I wanted to meet him this week and be clear in person that I intended no malice.”

Rafiq said: “From day one of opening up about my experiences, all I ever wanted was acceptance and apologies for what happened. Gary has been brave to admit the truth and I understand why the mental strain has made it difficult for him to make this apology any sooner. Gary must be applauded for his honesty and unreserved apology and must now be allowed to get on with his life.

“Gary got things wrong, so did many people. The main issue is cricket’s institutional racism. Gary’s courage means he is now part of the solution.