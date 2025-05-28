JAMIE SMITH’S raw talent has been backed to trump his inexperience opening the batting as England try to arrest their alarming one-day form under new captain Harry Brook.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith’s elevation to No 3 during England’s torturous Champions Trophy this year backfired as he made just 24 runs in three innings in Pakistan, while he has never opened in the 50-over format before.

He has flourished at Test level with bat and gloves, enough to convince Yorkshire’s Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum to pair Smith with Ben Duckett at the top of the order in a three-match series against the West Indies, starting on Thursday at Edgbaston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jos Buttler, Brook’s predecessor as white-ball skipper, was a contender but he returns to the rank and file by taking Smith’s wicketkeeping role for an England side who have lost their last seven ODIs.

BACKING: England's Jamie Smith (left) and Matthew Potts during a nets session at Edgbaston. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

“Me and Baz just have this burning desire that he could be an unbelievable white-ball opener,” Brook said, ahead of his first assignment in charge of England’s white-ball teams.

“I’m not saying he’s cemented his spot, but he’s going to get a good, good crack at it. He’s such an immense player. He’s got the strength to do so and the technique to be able to face the swinging ball.

“As we’ve seen in Test cricket he’s a very good player. He can put their best balls under pressure from any position. There’s no reason why he can’t go out there and bang it as an opener.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Root returns to first drop with Brook back at four while Buttler and all-rounders Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, all three of whom were recalled from the Indian Premier League, complete the middle order.

NEW ERA: England's Harry Brook during Wednesday's nets session at Edgbaston. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

England lost all three matches at the Champions Trophy, leading to the resignation as captain of Buttler, whose ODI average and strike-rate have plummeted in the last couple of years.

Buttler was frequently without his best players during his three-year captaincy stint.

“I think that’s part of the reason why Jos struggled,” Brook said.