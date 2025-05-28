Yorkshire CCC's Harry Brook backs Jamie Smith to deliver for England at start of new white ball era
Smith’s elevation to No 3 during England’s torturous Champions Trophy this year backfired as he made just 24 runs in three innings in Pakistan, while he has never opened in the 50-over format before.
He has flourished at Test level with bat and gloves, enough to convince Yorkshire’s Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum to pair Smith with Ben Duckett at the top of the order in a three-match series against the West Indies, starting on Thursday at Edgbaston.
Jos Buttler, Brook’s predecessor as white-ball skipper, was a contender but he returns to the rank and file by taking Smith’s wicketkeeping role for an England side who have lost their last seven ODIs.
“Me and Baz just have this burning desire that he could be an unbelievable white-ball opener,” Brook said, ahead of his first assignment in charge of England’s white-ball teams.
“I’m not saying he’s cemented his spot, but he’s going to get a good, good crack at it. He’s such an immense player. He’s got the strength to do so and the technique to be able to face the swinging ball.
“As we’ve seen in Test cricket he’s a very good player. He can put their best balls under pressure from any position. There’s no reason why he can’t go out there and bang it as an opener.”
Joe Root returns to first drop with Brook back at four while Buttler and all-rounders Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, all three of whom were recalled from the Indian Premier League, complete the middle order.
England lost all three matches at the Champions Trophy, leading to the resignation as captain of Buttler, whose ODI average and strike-rate have plummeted in the last couple of years.
Buttler was frequently without his best players during his three-year captaincy stint.
“I think that’s part of the reason why Jos struggled,” Brook said.
“It’s a new era now, new leadership, hopefully we can bring a lot of energy, competitiveness and a lot of fun and try to get some wins under our belt.”