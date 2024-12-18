Jonny Tattersall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Jonny Tattersall, who led the team to County Championship promotion as stand-in skipper in the season’s second half, said that McGrath had already made a favourable impression after rejoining the county last month.

He said that he is looking forward to working with a man who played for Yorkshire as an all-rounder between 1995 and 2012, and believes that McGrath can help the squad to take the next step forward in terms of winning trophies.

“I think as a squad we’re in a really good place, and hopefully he can unlock those secret ingredients to take us to the next level,” said Tattersall.

Anthony McGrath. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

“He’s been really good so far. Obviously, we’ve not had a huge amount of time together yet, but he’s had a chat with the players and got their thoughts on things and where the players think we’re at, and then obviously I’m sure he’s going to have his own thoughts and start making some decisions.

“I think they’ll all be hard at work upstairs at the minute, just looking at trying to get some overseas players with the drafts sort of coming to an end with the IPL and stuff to see who’s going to be available, so there’s plenty going on.”

Tattersall, who turned 30 last Sunday, was coming through the ranks when McGrath left Yorkshire in the mid-2010s, having done some coaching and mentoring when his playing days finished.

Only a handful of players remain from that time, including England stars Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid.

“I know him a little bit,” said Tattersall. “He was around for a bit during my first stint as a player.

“In 2014 and 2015, when we won the Championship, he was around in the second team a bit as like a consultant/mentor, and he was really good fun.

“Obviously, he’s got a wealth of knowledge and experience, and it’s been good to have a chat with him in recent weeks and just sort of reconnect a little bit that relationship as it’s been a while.”

McGrath, 49, scored over 20,000 runs and took more than 200 wickets for Yorkshire across all formats.

He was a member of the side that won the County Championship title in 2001 - the club’s first for 33 years.

“I remember watching games when I was younger, sitting in the crowd at Headingley and wanting to be like those guys who were out there, and he was a big part of that and you knew that he was somebody who was often talked about, especially as a batsman,” added Tattersall.

“I remember doing sessions with Kevin Sharp (the former Yorkshire batting coach) and he used to bang on about how Anthony McGrath used to play in one-day cricket and his method and how he used to go about doing his work, which was really beneficial.

“Now he’s obviously gone into a different role in coaching and done really well in his time at Essex.

“So, yeah, really looking forward to it and hopefully we can have plenty more success on the pitch.”

McGrath had nine seasons at Chelmsford, including seven as head coach, and helped the club to two County Championships, a T20 Blast title and also the Bob Willis Trophy.

Yorkshire have not won any silverware since 2015 and have never won the T20 Blast, prompting the board to move for a proven winner in county cricket and a coach widely respected by players and supporters.

“He’s very chilled out, very calm,” said Tattersall.

“I’m sure the more that we get going over the winter we’ll start to see a bit more and get exactly what he wants from us as a collective going forward.

“There’s not been a huge amount of messaging just yet really as it’s still early days.

"We’ve just been in the gym and working hard before things start to really step up in the new year.”

Meanwhile, Root is officially cricket’s Christmas No 1 after overtaking Harry Brook in the International Cricket Council world Test rankings.

Brook spent only a week at the top of the chart following his hundreds in the first two Test matches in New Zealand.

However, scores of 0 and 1 in the final Test in Hamilton this week, where Root hit 86 runs in total in the game, saw one Yorkshireman again leapfrog another.

It is the 10th time that Root has been top of the pile. He has 895 rating points to Brook’s 876, with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, the former Yorkshire batsman, in third with 867.