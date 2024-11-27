“The facilities here are excellent, and if they can be maintained and the pitches continue to be as good as they are, there’s no reason why we can’t keep coming here to play.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thermometer was not too far above freezing when Jonny Tattersall, the Yorkshire cricketer, and David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, set off for a 5k run from the Clifton Park ground.

They were raising money and awareness for Menfulness, the York charity that does much for men’s physical and mental well-being.

For Skaith, 38, it was run number 27 in a month in which he has committed to doing the distance each day on behalf of a cause he holds dear - “the left hamstring’s a bit sore, but I’m not feeling too bad,” he smiled.

David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, and Jonny Tattersall, the Yorkshire cricketer, pictured at Clifton Park after their 5k run to raise money for the York charity Menfulness. Photo: York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA).

For Tattersall, 29, it was a worthwhile variation on pre-season training which, for the Yorkshire squad, began earlier this month after Tattersall - in his capacity as stand-in captain - led them with a thrilling late surge to County Championship promotion.

Bright and beaming on the crispest of days, a far cry from the warmth of high summer and the hustle and bustle of a day’s county cricket, Clifton Park was an appropriate setting for the intrepid runners.

Earlier this week, after York was awarded its inaugural men’s T20 when Yorkshire face Durham on June 15, it was announced that the venue will stage a County Championship match against Essex from June 29 to July 2, as well as its usual two 50-over games, which next year see Lancashire visit on August 12 and Somerset two days later.

A full week of cricket, in other words, for a ground that Yorkshire only started to use regularly five years ago, when Headingley was needed for the 50-over World Cup.

For Tattersall, who has played his club cricket at York for the past seven years, but has recently re-signed for his home club Knaresborough, it is an exciting time for Clifton Park, which he hopes can continue to stage a week’s cricket if circumstances permit.

“That would be fantastic,” said the batsman/wicketkeeper, whose runs and leadership played a key role in Yorkshire’s top-flight return. “Hopefully, it can become a permanent fixture, and, to judge by how things have gone in the last few years, I don’t see why not.

“The facilities here are excellent, and if they can be maintained and the pitches continue to be as good as they are, there’s no reason why we can’t keep coming here to play.

"We’ve always had fantastic wickets at Scarborough, wickets that always produce good matches, and it’s similar at York, so long may that continue.”

Next year’s T20 will break new ground for York and, predicted Tattersall, could be a high-scoring affair.

“There could be lots of boundaries, lots of runs. It will be a major milestone for the venue and something the lads will be really looking forward to.

"Headingley will always be home for Yorkshire, but it’s great to take cricket to outgrounds and to attract a bit of a different audience.

“We’re very lucky here in Yorkshire that we have so many good club grounds, and to have Scarborough and now York that has come into the fold and done such a great job, is fantastic, and you get a real buzz and atmosphere when you come to these places.”

Tattersall was delighted to help mayor Skaith, a keen cricket-lover who played with Tattersall’s father at Knaresborough.

“It’s for a great cause,” said Tattersall. “Mental health, especially in men, is something that’s not always talked about, so anything to help raise awareness can only be a good thing.”

And how is pre-season training going? “We’re into our third week now, doing Mondays to Thursdays. Pretty heavy stuff with fitness, really, with not so much cricket going on at the minute, so it’s just trying to get up to speed and into a decent place by Christmas and the New Year to ramp it up in the nets.”

Skaith, who has sometimes been running at 5am or 10pm to fit around work, is keen to promote connection to the outdoors - part of his “Mayor’s Vision”. His “Mayoral Active Programme” also encourages participation in sport and the active lifestyle.

“These runs are just to raise awareness of the charity, the organisation, the great support they do, and how it’s important that people look after themselves and try to take that half-an-hour each day to do some exercise or spend some time with friends and switch off from work a little bit,” he said.

“I think guys, traditionally, have always struggled with that, and I think we need to highlight how important and imperative it is to do that.

“At the start, the 5k runs sound like a great idea but then you realise it’s freezing cold and pitch-black, so it has been a challenge but, in all seriousness, it’s a vital area that needs support.”