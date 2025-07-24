Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such is the appeal of the open-air theatre just down the road and the variety of acts it nowadays attracts.

Judas Priest had come and gone by the time that the third day of this game between Yorkshire and Surrey had got under way, the band no doubt “breaking the law” in some other seaside town (I’ll get me coat).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, on the morning after the night before, it was the gentler rhythms of the County Championship that reclaimed centre stage as Yorkshire built on a good position against leaders Surrey.

TOP MAN: Yorkshire's Matthew Revis hits out on his way to top-scoring for the hosts at Scarborough with an unbeaten 110 in a total of 517-6 declared. Surrey made 338-4 in reply at the end of day three. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

In 100 minutes’ batting from the start of the day, one that saw a mixture of sunshine and overcast skies, the hosts took their first innings total from 376-5 to 517-6 before captain Jonny Bairstow declared their innings closed.

Matty Revis converted his overnight 34 into an unbeaten 110, his second century in successive Championship innings - and so very nearly a third given that his career-best 150 against Essex at York had been preceded by an undefeated 93 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

On the day that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the England Lions will tour Australia this winter, Revis would have done his chances no harm with a hundred against the champions, his innings comprising 134 balls and containing 13 fours and five sixes - four of them hit straight or slog-swept of Sai Kishore, the Indian left-arm spinner, who was the first to shake his hand when he cut him for four to reach three-figures, a fine show of sportsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Revis’s latest tour de force, it continued to be tough work for the bowlers as Surrey reached 338-4 in reply, the match apparently headed for another draw with the Kookaburra ball that is only marginally more popular among the traditional Yorkshire members than heavy metal music.

Sai Kishore, the Indian left-arm spinner, congratulates Yorkshire's Matthew Revis on reaching his century against Surrey at Scarborough. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

As spectators swapped stories of the extraordinary audibility of that Judas Priest concert, with reports that it could be heard for miles around, Yorkshire began the day in positive fashion.

Twenty runs came from the third over of the morning, bowled by Jamie Overton, as Revis and Will Sutherland exchanged boundaries.

Sutherland did not last long, skying Kishore to Rory Burns at mid-off, before Revis swept Kishore to the rope to reach his half-century from 96 balls with his eighth four. Revis followed up by pulling Dan Worrall to the Popular Bank with a shot that sounded like gunfire off the bat, as if the weekly Thursday afternoon naval battle in nearby Peasholm Park had started ahead of schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revis’s most memorable stroke-making burst came when he lofted Kishore for a straight six, pulled him for four and then slog-swept him for six over mid-wicket from successive balls, the tall right-hander not so much putting his foot on the accelerator as gluing it to the pedal.

Revis hits out at North Marine Road. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

At the other end, Dom Bess played his part and was the ideal foil, scoring briskly in his own right as he crafted an unbeaten 45 from 57 balls with five fours. Between them, Revis and Bess had shared 113 for the seventh-wicket from 100 balls when Bairstow pulled the plug to leave Surrey with 40 minutes of batting in the lead-up to lunch, which they took at 33-0 after 10 overs.

It took Yorkshire until half-an-hour before tea to take the first wicket, Sibley turning Bess to James Wharton at deepish short-leg – a poor shot that ended a fine innings of 52 and an opening stand of 134 with Burns on a day when Sibley became the first to 1,000 Championship runs this season when he reached 24.

As with Sibley, so with Burns, another poor shot bringing about the captain’s downfall 10 minutes before that tea break. Having survived several close shaves (an edge between second and third slip, a shot just wide of mid-on and another edge through the slips), Burns miscued a pull off Jordan Thompson to Bess at mid-on, departing for 78 from 136 balls with 12 fours and a six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrey slipped to 194-3 half-an-hour into an elongated final session, Will Jacks getting a leading edge off Bess to Wharton at silly mid-on, who took another nifty reflex catch, moving to his right.

Spectators watch the action on day three at North Marine Road. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Wharton, six foot plenty, rather belies any notion that the best short-leg fielders are often short in stature. With his long arms and long reach, not much seems to get past him in that position, although he is versatile enough to be an asset anywhere.

In front of 2,369 spectators, with 2,163 having watched on day one and 2,645 on day two, Yorkshire chased further wickets in a final session that brought the best weather of the day, with seagulls swooping against a clear blue sky.