Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, intimated that a change could be made in the wicketkeeping position after a difficult start to the season for Duke, a 20-year-old whom he rates highly and of whom much is expected in the years ahead.

As Yorkshire prepared to complete a block of six Championship matches with the fixture that begins on Thursday, having won one and drawn four to date, Gibson suggested that the club might look to freshen things up to give Duke a break.

It means that Jonny Tattersall could potentially be recalled almost exactly one year since Duke replaced him because Tattersall’s batting form, as opposed to his glovework, had dipped.

Take a break: Yorkshire wicketkeeper Harry Duke looks set to be replaced by Jonny Tattersall for the match against Warwickshire. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tattersall, 27, has been pushing his case in the second team recently while Duke has put down several chances and is averaging 23 with the bat.

Like every young cricketer, Duke is making his way and learning his trade – the proverbial work-in-progress as opposed to the finished article – and he has done plenty of good things this season with bat and gloves.

“I’ve said it all along, I’m really pleased with Harry, with the work he’s doing,” said Gibson.

“Of course he’s missed a couple of chances, but his batting, his general out-cricket has been fantastic; his attitude is excellent, and so on.

Recall: Jonny Tattersall looks set to start Yorkshire's County Championship match against Warwickshire. Picture by Richard Sellers/SWpix.com

“We just have to continue to develop him.

“But we also have to look at whether he needs a break as well. He’s a young kid, you know, and we’re asking a lot of a young kid.

“But I’m very pleased with what he’s been doing this year for us overall.

“I love his attitude. If he drops a catch, he doesn’t shy away from it. He’s still up for the next one, and that’s what I like about him.

Decision to make: Yorkshire coach Ottis Gibson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I like his energy. He probably needs to sometimes rein it in a little bit rather than be 100 miles an hour all the time, but at the end of the day if you’re a keeper and you’re dropping catches, that’s going to be an issue.

“But, apart from the catches, his general attitude around the group, his batting, has been fantastic and I’m enjoying him and I hope that he’s enjoying playing even though he’s made a few mistakes.

“At the end of the day, we all make mistakes.”

Duke’s reprieve of Keaton Jennings off Steve Patterson in the Roses match cost 236 runs but, to the youngster’s credit, he did not drop his head and stayed full of energy. He also batted well for a stubborn 40 in the first innings – surviving for not far short of four hours – and lasted for over an hour in the second innings, too.

“Dukey batted well against Lancashire and took us closer to safety,” added Gibson.

“He played his part in helping us to the draw.

“Tatts is always in the equation anyway, and if we feel as a sort of management/selection (group), whatever you want to call it, that Dukey could do with a break, then Tatts would be the obvious guy (to come into the team).

“He’s been around for a while now, and it’s just a case of do we freshen it up?

“That’s a decision that we’ll take and we’ll see how things develop.”

Yorkshire have two other wicketkeeping options, although neither are available at present - Jonny Bairstow, the first-choice who is rarely around due to international/T20 franchise commitments, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the batsman who has worked hard to turn himself into a good gloveman.

Kohler-Cadmore has yet to feature this year due to a concussion injury sustained during the winter but is moving closer to a return.

“Tom has played a couple of games in the seconds so he’s getting closer and closer,” said Gibson.

“Hopefully he’ll be available for all cricket in the next couple of weeks.”

Yorkshire will again be without pace bowlers Matty Fisher (back) and Ben Coad (hamstring) for the Warwickshire match, with Gibson providing this update on the pair: “Fish… initially I said it was going to be four weeks when he went down in the first game of the season.

“But further reports from the medical team seem to suggest that it’s going to be a slower process than anticipated, so we’re just going to have to, because of his injury history, take a more cautious approach with him.

“Coady… hopefully – and I’ve said that before – he’ll be alright in maybe two weeks or so.