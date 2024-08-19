Yorkshire cricket: Jonny Bairstow's back as Jonny Tattersall and England's Harry Brook step up into lead roles

Tattersall is stepping up to captain the county against Sussex at Scarborough from Thursday and Middlesex at Headingley the following week, with regular leader Shan Masood on Test duty with Pakistan.

Yorkshire surged up to third in the Division Two table with wins in each of their last two fixtures and now trail Middlesex by four points and Sussex by 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The congested title race means Yorkshire – who will be bolstered by the return of England star Jonny Bairstow – can seize control of their promotion destiny with victories in these two crucial home games.

Jonny Bairstow on his last appearance for Yorkshire back in May 2023. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

And Tattersall is not afraid to talk up their importance.

“The next two games are the season-defining ones,” said wicketkeeper-batsman Tattersall, “albeit we still have to perform in the three we have after that. But if we can win one and make sure we don’t lose to either of those teams, then we’ve definitely got a chance going into the last three games.”

Their prospects have been enhanced by the return of Bairstow who is back on county duty for the first time since last May.

He was axed by the England Test team after winning his 100th cap in India over the winter, with Jamie Smith, Dan Lawrence and new call-up Jordan Cox all preferred so far this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Tattersall will captain Yorkshire the next two games (Picture: Richard Sellers/SWpix.com)

After featuring for Welsh Fire in The Hundred over the past month, the 34-year-old is ready to wear the White Rose again and will do so against at North Marine Road.

Sussex and Middlesex are the only two teams to have inflicted defeat on Yorkshire in the County Championship this season with Ottis Gibson’s side very slow out of the traps to begin their second campaign in the bottom tier.

“We didn’t get the start we wanted with the results in that first block of seven,” admitted Tattersall, “but we came back really well in the last two games, winning those (Gloucestershire at Scarborough and Derbyshire at Chesterfield) and picking up maximum points at Chesterfield.

“A couple of results have gone our way, and we’re right back on the tails of Middlesex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rising stars: Returning batter Dan Lawrence, left, and stand-in vice-captain Harry Brook, right, during a nets session at Emirates Old Trafford. (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“We weren’t planning on not performing at Middlesex and having another poor result at Hove. But, aside from that, we’ve played some good cricket.

“If we can do what we did at Chesterfield and at Scarborough, where we produced three days of cricket on the nose and backed it up session after session, I’m sure we’re going to give anybody a challenging game.

“Obviously Sussex have got a bit of a lead at the minute, and full credit to them – they’ve had a lot of wins this season. But I’m fully expecting the lads to go out and get some more Ws on the board.

“That will put us in a great position come the end of September. Just hopefully the rain stays away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tattersall is not the only Yorkshireman stepping up into a leading role this week.

Harry Brook has been promoted to vice captain on the England Test team that opens its series with Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

England’s belief in Brook’s leadership credentials have been proven with the move, despite the 25-year-old from Keighley having only been playing Test-match cricket for two years.

Brook moves up to support Ollie Pope who has been promoted to captain in the absence of Ben Stokes, who tore his hamstring while on Northern Superchargers duty in The Hundred last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Potts comes in for Stokes in one of two changes made to the team that completed a 3-0 series win over West Indies last month.

Dan Lawrence is the other change, coming in for opener for Zak Crawley who has a fractured finger.

It is nearly two-and-a-half years since Lawrence won the last of his 11 caps but he will finally get the chance to add to his tally in Wednesday’s series opener.

Although Lawrence has headed up the innings on just seven occasions in a decade of county cricket, England have backed him as Ben Duckett’s new partner rather than drafting in a specialist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence started out as an opener in his early days with Essex, and scored a half-century for Surrey in April in a rare return to the top, but has made his name as a free-flowing middle-order strokemaker.

“I think that’s the style of cricketer that Baz McCullum and Ben Stokes are generally after and my general way of going about it is to try and be quite aggressive,” said Lawrence.

“I always try and take the game on and score runs.

“I think I fit the mould more in that aspect.

“Throughout my whole career I’ve played a certain brand of cricket and that has served me well so I’m just going to do the same thing. I’m just going to go out there and try to be as free as possible."