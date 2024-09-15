Yorkshire cricket leagues: Road to Premier League play-off final runs through Cleethorpes and Richmondshire

CLEETHORPES and Richmondshire will have home advantage in the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Premier League play-offs next Saturday.

Bradford Premier League champions New Farnley will visit the Yorkshire Southern Premier League winners, while Clifton Alliance, top dogs in Yorkshire Premier League North, will make the trip to the North Yorkshire & South Durham League champions.

With the top-flight fixtures already completed in the Bradford Premier League, attention switched to Division One, and Baildon did not slip up in their chase for promotion behind champions Carlton.

The Jenny Laners only needed to take three points from the match and did more than that before tea by dismissing visitors East Bierley - the only team who could overtake them - for 164.

High finish: Wakefield Thornes opening batsman James Wolfenden made 107 in their win at Doncaster which sees them finish second.

Bierley lost half their wickets for 37 - all to home captain - Kevin McDermott (5-25) - before a wagging tail added 127.

Keeper James Skingle - back in the team after a holiday - then saw Baildon home by eight wickets inside 26 overs by batting through for a run-a-ball 85, which included eight fours and two sixes, Will Kelly (46) helping him add 107 for the second wicket.

Carlton celebrated their title in style by making 384-8 at home to relegated Bowling Old Lane, Naveed Malik (134) and Daniel Ford (128) putting on 173 for the third wicket, with Malik hitting 26 fours and three sixes and Ford 20 fours and five sixes on the way to a 263-run victory.

Innings of the day, however, was by South African Jacques Porter, who scored 193 for Altofts in Division Two, which included 17 fours and an incredible 14 sixes, adding 225 for the second wicket with Andrew Wood (81).

Porter then took 4-30 in the 79-run win.

There was an even bigger shoot-out in that division than at Baildon, where Gomersal and Crossflatts were in opposition vying for promotion and the silverware.

Gomersal, sent in at home, were 41-5 but recovered to 179-9 thanks to Andy Gorrod (45), but particularly No 10 Rob Warriner, who blasted 51 not out from 44 deliveries, which contained five fours and three sixes, and he put on 56 for the ninth wicket with Matthew Crowther (17).

Crossflatts lost Josh Brooksbank for a duck to the fourth ball of their reply, but skipper Dom Bennett (40) and keeper Jacob Stephens (30) then added 52, and overseas Sanjula Bandara then helped the visitors to a two-wicket win in the 45th over by scoring 58 not out.

In the end both were promoted as third-placed Hunslet Nelson lost by 75 runs at fourth-placed Lightcliffe, who produced a good team display.

Going down alongside Hopton Mills are Heckmondwike & Carlinghow, despite a maximum points haul at Mills, Anosh Bhosale scoring 144 and Muhammad Shahnawaz taking 8-42, while Keighley earned enough bonus points in defeat to Northowram Fields to survive by a point.

How Heckmondwike must be ruing the 20 penalty points they accrued.

Great Preston were streets ahead in Division Three, and Windhill & Daisy Hill clinched second place after a five-wicket win at home to new boys Streethouse.

Adwalton had started the day in second, but were thrashed by visitors Spen Victoria, who made 360-9 before dismissing the hosts for 89.

Cleethorpes go into semi-final action on the back of a defeat, Tickhill’s top three of Minod Bhanuka (50), Jim Morgan (112) and Josh Court (72) setting up their 274-7 after they were sent in.

Court (3-78) and James Stuart (4-60) - the sixth bowler used - then restricted the home side to 246-9, Harry Warwick top-scoring with 67.

Wakefield Thornes’ 30-run win at Doncaster Town means that there was only four points in the end between them and Cleethorpes at the top, James Wolfenden hitting 107 for Thornes.

Relegated Elsecar ended their season with a three-run victory over Barnsley, Arsalan Mir scoring 52 and taking 5-43 for the winners.

On a day of daddy hundreds generally speaking, Clifton Alliance’s Bryn Llewellyn completed a superb campaign by making 151 off just 100 balls, including 11 fours and nine sixes, in their 324 before taking 4-32 as hosts Woodhouse Grange were dismissed for 166.

There was a straight shoot-out for glory in the Championship East Division, and the honours went to Beverley Town, who defeated visitors Folkton & Flixton by 76 runs.

Tony Spence came to the wicket at 22-2 after Town had been sent in, but was almost there until tea, being ninth out at 177, captain Jamie Roe (31) helping him put on 66 for the eighth wicket.

Connor Stephenson took 5-45 for Folkton & Flixton, but they then subsided to 102 all out after an opening stand of 52 between captain Will Hutchinson (12) and Richard Malthouse (33), Roe taking 5-24.

Knaresborough and Acomb finished in the top two in Championship West after emphatic last-day wins over Bilton in Ainsty and Malton & Old Malton respectively.

With seven clubs fighting to avoid relegation from the Huddersfield League Premiership, there was something to play for in all six matches.

Delph & Dobcross, Skelmanthorpe, Honley, Almondbury Wesleyan and Shepley all lost, but Barkisland, who beat relegated Broad Oak and Golcar (who beat Wesleyan) both won, the upshot of which is that Delph & Dobcross took the second demotion berth, with only eight points separating them from Golcar in fifth.

The closest match was at Wesleyan, who were dismissed for 109 after winning the toss, Golcar getting home by two wickets after being 87-7.

Moorlands finished first, Marcus Walmsley (86no) showing the way by batting through their innings of 258-7 before taking 3-12 agaimst Shepley, Daniel Moorhouse bagging 5-35.

Scholes were second, Brad Birkhead (42) and Yasser Intiaz (5-42) helping them edge out Honley by 28 runs in a low-scoring contest.

Jack Seddon only faced 67 balls for third-placed Hoylandswaine, but hit 25 of them for boundaries (15 fours, 10 sixes) in making 151 as his team declared on 402-7 after 44.1 overs at Skelmanthorpe, who were then dismissed for 138.

Rastrick and Thongsbridge have been promoted from the Championship Division, while Denby and Lascelles Hall have gone down, being replaced by Hall Bower and Cumberworth United, Hoylandswaine II winning the Conference but being unable to be promoted as they are a second XI.

In the Airedale & Wharfedale League, which still has a week to run, Calverley have escaped relegation from Division One by winning their last four matches, the latest of which was at Bolton Villas.

The hosts only made 76 after winning the toss, and Calverley triumphed by six wickets, opener Ahmed Raja (33no) and captain Ben Waller (30no) starring to put themselves 29 points ahead of Harden, who have been demoted alongside Bardsey.