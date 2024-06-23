ON A day when being in the top two meant less than on most days, front-runners Jer Lane and New Farnley were both beaten in the Bradford Premier League.

Aidan Langley, who hit 12 fours and three sixes, batted through New Farnley’s innings at Woodlands, making 116 of their 240-6 and adding 86 for the first wicket with Steve Bullen (40) and 81 for the third with Usman Arshad (29).

Woodlands were put on course by a second-wicket partnership of 161 between opener Tim Jackson (72) and Brad Schmulian (93), who followed up his 3-66, and won by six wickets with 22 balls to spare.

Jackson hit 10 fours and Schmulian 13 fours and a six, the Collins brothers, Kieran (18no) and Liam (27no), easing Woodlands home.

CHASER: Woodlands' Brad Schmulian hit 93 in his team's reply, as they beat Bradford Premier rivals New Farnley by six wickets with 22 balls to spare. Picture: Steve Riding.

Skipper Jared Warner (47 and 4-42) was the key figure for Methley, who defeated visitors Jer Lane by 53 runs.

Stands of 41, 67 and 59 for the first three wickets helped Methley to 232 after they won the toss, Warner featuring in the latter two with Alex Cree (49) and Jake Smart (36).

Jer were in awful strife at 24-5 before partnerships of 67 and 79 propelled them to 179, Sam Johnson (43) and Bhushan Talewadekar (18), and then No 9 Cosmond Walters (44) and No 10 Amir Hussain (37) featuring.

Only eight points now separate top three Jer Lane, New Farnley and Woodlands.

MAKING IT COUNT: Former Yorkshire bowler Jared Warner played a pivotal role for his Methley team at the weekend, scoring 47 and taking 4-42 as they beat Jer Lane by 53 runs. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Can one man save a team from relegation?

Cleckheaton’s Yousaf Baber is making a strong case, hitting 151 - his third century of the season - as they beat Bradford & Bingley by three runs at Moorend.

Baber hit 15 fours and eight sixes and took his tally for the season to 636 runs, but he did add 82 for the second wicket with Waleed Akhtar (42) in their 274-8 before Pudsey Congs replied with 271-8, Callum Oliver (79) putting on 64 for openers with Hassan Butt (31) and 98 for the third wicket with Yohan Mendis (80), who was out in the penultimate over.

Baber completed a superb match by taking 3-66 as basement boys Congs’ winless run extended to 10 matches, nine of which they have lost.

ONE-MAN SHOW: Cleckheaton's Yousaf Baber hit 151 - his third century of the season - as they beat Bradford & Bingley by three runs at Moorend. Picture: Steve Riding

Cleckheaton’s win took them out of a relegation place, Bradford & Bingley replacing them after a 67-run setback at Ossett, for whom former Pakistan Test bowler Junaid Khan took 6-57.

For the third time this season, Townville topped 300, making 330-7, with Chris Holliday (102, including 14 fours and two sixes) and Dinush Vimukthi (151, including 12 fours and 10 sixes, and 4-55) continuing their great campaigns as Pudsey St Lawrence were beaten by 87 runs at Poplar Avenue, despite new captain Mark Robertshaw making 100.

Sharoon Siraj (62 and 4-24) helped Undercliffe into sixth place with a 138-run triumph over Farsley.

In Yorkshire Premier League North, second-placed Castleford were again indebted to former Yorkshire and Derbyshire all-rounder David Wainwright (61 not out and 4-26) as York lost by 63 runs at Savile Park.

Wainwright added 77 for the fifth wicket with keeper Liam Hyde (27) in their 177-8, Breidyn Schaper (43) playing a lone hand as York, who haven’t won since June 1, were castled for 114.

Bryn Llewellyn is proving an astute signing for leaders Clifton Alliance, scoring 119, including 10 fours and a six, in their 257-6 at Sheriff Hutton Bridge, who were dismissed for 177.

Harrogate are now level on 62 points with York in third and fourth after gloveman Isaac Light hit an unbeaten 114 off 95 balls, including 14 fours, in their 32-run victory over visitors Hull Zingari.

Diego Rosier (109, including 10 fours and five sixes, and 5-39) starred for Sessay in their 22-run victpry at Driffield Town in a match of 568 runs, Alex Drury (134no off 131 balls) batting through the 50 overs for the losers.

Another keeper in the runs was Tom Keast for Yorkshire Southern Premier League leaders Cleethorpes.

He hit 12 fours in his 94 not out at Shiregreen, who lost by six wickets, while keeper Joe Billings almost matched him with an unbeaten 87 as second-placed Wakefield Thornes defeated Appleby Frodingham by 40 runs.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan (4-43) and Josh Court (5-15) gave fourth-placed Tickhill the whip hand over Treeton, who were back in the pavilion for 122, the visitors winning by eight wickets after Jim Morgan (52no) and Minod Bhanuka (47) put on 88.

Tickhill have swapped places with Whitley Hall, who dropped from third after a 16-run setback at Elsecar, who moved out of a relegation place.

Barnsley are still bottom after Harsha Rajapaksha (94no) gave Doncaster Town a six-wicket victory over them with three balls to spare.

In the Airedale & Wharfedale League, top two Otley and Collingham both lost - to Saltaire and Burley respectively - despite Damon Reeve making 100 for Otley, Sandeep Singh hitting 101 not out for Saltaire. Jason Krafft was run out for 99 in Burley’s victory.

Tong Park Esholt have moved out of the relegation berths after Will Rhodes (5-44) and captain Dave Hester (75) inspired them to beat Pool by five wickets, Steeton replacing them after Rawdon won by four runs at Summerhill Lane.

Joint Huddersfield League Premiership leaders Hoylandswaine squeaked home by one wicket at Almondbury Wesleyan, Ben Kohler-Cadmore scoring 74, while Kirkburton kept pace with them as John Keeling took 5-10 in the defeat of Shepley.