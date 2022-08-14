Yorkshire leagues round-up: Records smashed as Weatherald hits new heights with Barnsley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley not only notched up the highest total in the league’s history – a staggering 512-9 – but also the highest individual score ever in the league.

Australian Jake Weatherald made 270 off just 107 balls, hitting 17 fours and 27 sixes for a strike rate of 252.34.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is small wonder that the 27-year-old has a red-ball contract with his state (South Australia) and a white-ball contract with Adelaide Strikers.

Mark Robertshaw of Pudsey St Lawrence. Picture: Steve Riding

His innings put a premium on spare balls, and two of his sixes went over the outdoor nets, while five of them came off balls one to five of the seventh over, bowled by the unfortunate Tom Bolland, whose sixth ball was a dot.

When the latter was recalled to the attack for overs 36 and 38, Weatherald took him for two sixes in each over, which cost 16 and 21 runs respectively.

Five successive partnerships passed 50 with Weatherald at the crease – 85 with Beck Frostick (22), 52 with Sheryaar Ali (34), 87 with Jon Trower (38), 106 with Ali Jahangir (15) and 81 with Oliver Bennett (42).

For the record, bottom-of-the-table Whiston replied with 179, Daniel Kemp scoring 69.

Above doomed Whiston, the fight to avoid the second relegation berth is hotting up, with victories for Cawthorne and Elsecar.

Michael Jepps took 5-40 as Cawthorne dismissed visitors Doncaster Town for 140, winning by seven wickets as Taruwar Kohli made 77.

Openers Jordan Cook (53) and Alex Grimes (32) put on 83 for leaders Appleby Frodingham at Elsecar and Jordan Neil weighed in with 72 but 199-3 became 219-7, and Elsecar won by three wickets with nine balls to spare.

They had been 39-3 but were rescued by a stand of 144 between Kashif Naveed (58) and Tanzeel Ali (85).

Cawthorne are on 96 points and Elsecar 98, so perhaps Cleethorpes (104), Whitley Hall (110) and Treeton (112) are looking over their shoulders.

After the matches on July 30, when there were five games left, New Farnley led Woodlands by 19 points at the head of the Bradford Premier League Premier Division.

The title seemed the Leeds club’s to throw away, but two weeks on they trail Woodlands by seven points ahead of their clash next Saturday at the Barry Jackson Ground.

Pudsey St Lawrence made 184-8 at home to New Farnley, an innings that was built around a stand of 58 for the fourth wicket between opener Mark Robertshaw (65) and Harry Cullingford (31).

Daniel Houghton (3-37) and Liam Guthrie (2-31) ensured that the Saints did not get away and, after the loss of Mark Lawson for a first-ball duck, Aidan Langley (37) and Adam Waite (24) added 63 for the second New Farnley wicket.

However, their batting has shown fragility recently and Steve Bullen was left stranded on 25 not out as the visitors finished 10 runs short of victory as spinners Chris Marsden (4-58) and Archie Scott (3-36) held sway.

Woodlands, meanwhile, had to survive their own crisis as they were 16-3 at home to Bankfoot.

Liam Collins was their savour, however, with 104, which included 12 fours and three sixes, and he added 107 for the fourth wicket with opener Tim Jackson (49) and 72 for the fifth with Scott Richardson (18) in a total of 269-7.

Zia Ul Haq Parwani (68) again performed well for the visitors but they were dismissed for 175, allowing Woodlands to go top.

Yousaf Baber was outstanding for Cleckheaton, making 190 not out (including 21 fours and nine sixes) as they chased down 296 for a seven-wicket victory at Hanging Heaton, but they still might go down as they trail Bankfoot by 29 points.

Driffield Town and York, the top two in Yorkshire Premier League North, had few alarms in recording victories.

Fritz de Beer made 81 in Woodhouse Grange’s 194, with Mayank Mishra taking 4-34, Driffield passing that target for the loss of four wickets.

Alec Drury lead the way with an unbeaten 91, putting on 84 with captain Sam Drury (44).

Duncan Snell made 98 for York, a knock that contained 11 fours and two sixes, as they totalled 236-8. Visitors Clifton Alliance could not then cope with a five-pronged York attack, with Ryan McKendry taking 4-35.

Keeper Isaac Light scored 124 and all-rounder Ishan Abeysekara hit 65 not out and took 5-60 as Harrogate thrashed Acomb, while Daniel Robson bagged 5-9 as Sessay were rolled over for 47 by victors Scarborough.

Muhammad Azharullah (7-20) and Junaid Khan (3-16) again bowled unchanged for Hoylandswaine as Scholes were dismissed for 50.

However, Wasim Javed (4-15) made life difficult for the leaders, who won by five wckets.

Captain Jacob Curtling (75) and Maahir Eksteen (36 and 5-30) were key figures as struggling Armitage Bridge notched a vital 36-run victory at cellar dwellers Delph & Dobcross.

Second-from-bottom North Leeds went from 149-4 to 182 all out at home to basement boys Ilkley in Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One, and that proved pivotal in the end.

Yash Pednekar (79) and captain Taran Chana (40) had given the hosts that fine start, which was undone by Paul Dover (3-48) and Mark Coldwell (4-27).

Ilkley were 74-4 but were seen to victory by James Raper (72no), who added 76 for the fifth wicket with Andrew Rhodes (31) as the winners sent North Leeds back to the bottom, and put pressure on Beckwithshaw and New Rover.