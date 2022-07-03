Yorkshire leagues: Weatherald leads Barnsley to victory as Tickhill climb to top of table

Both had won five of their last six matches, and the visitors from Lincolnshire posted 214-6 after being sent in at Shaw Lane.

Their total was largely due to a second-wicket partnership of 98 between Alex Grimes (81) and Jordan Neil (50), although Oliver Jackson proved a worthy foe, conceding only 40 runs in his 15 overs.

Barnsley won by two wickets in the 45th over, and were hugely indebted to opener Jake Weatherald, whose 93 came off just 81 balls and included 11 fours and a six, with their next highest score being Owen Smith’s 25.

Woodlands v Bradford and Bingley: Sam Frankland takes a quick single top scoring for Woodlands.

That defeat opened the door for Tickhill, and they marched through it to the top of the table with a derby victory at Doncaster Town.

Tickhill had first knock, and their innings wasn’t really going anywhere until overseas player Tian Koekemoer scored 83 of their 219-9, adding 55 for the sixth wicket with James Waller (30).

Six Town players made 20 or more but no-one topped keeper James Ward’s 31, and they ended up on 195, Alex Rowland and Josh Court both taking 3-47.

Both Cawthorne and Elsecar notched important wins to put distance between themselves and second-from-bottom Cleethorpes, whose campaign appears to be running out of steam.

The consistent Tarunwar Kohli (60) and keeper Sam Wiles (46) helped Cawthorne defeat seemingly-doomed Whiston Parish Church by four wickets, while Muhammad Ilyas (3-27), Kashif Naveed (50no) and Tanzeel Ali (53) were the stars in Elsecar’s four-wicket triumph at Wakefield Thornes.

The gap at the top of the Bradford Premier League’s Premier Division has been cut from 27 points to just 13 as leaders New Farnley lost and second-placed Woodlands won.

New Farnley were the latest side to fall victim to a victory inspired by a Yorkshire player – this time keeper Harry Duke.

Dropped on 25, he scored 107 not out, which included 11 fours and a six, as visitors Farsley scored 243-4, with minor contributions from Jonathan Read (43), Ryan Cooper (31) and Jack Timby (30).

New Farnley were missing Lee Goddard, Adam Waite and Dan Hodgson, and it showed as they were bowled out for 152, although that would have been much worse had not Liam Guthrie (22no) and Dan Houghton (35) put on 56 for the last wicket. James Rogers (3-25), Dan Revis (4-58) and Mathew Lumb (3-42) shared the wickets.

Woodlands were dismissed for 182 by Bradford & Bingley after being sent, Sam Frankland anchoring the innings with 51, with Brad Schmulian (24), Liam Collins (33) and Muhammad Bilal (22) adding the sparkle.

Spinner Bradley Reeve took 4-24, but his figures were overshadowed by leg-spinner Schmulian’s 7-40 as Bingley were dismissed for 131, of which Yorkshire’s Will Luxton made 42.

Pudsey St Lawrence consolidated third place with a 66-run win over Hanging Heaton, which was chiefly due to Archie Scott (90), Harry Cullingford (57), who added 134 for the fifth wicket, and Charlie Parker (5-35).

Hanging Heaton were 19-7 before being revived by former Saint David Stiff (56) and Callum Bethel (54no) on the way to 142.

Meanwhile, bottom two Cleckheaton and Batley both won to put pressure on Bankfoot, who are just above them.

Cleckheaton made 281-7 at Bankfoot, with Yousaf Baber (114) and Richard Pyrah (67no) adding 112 for the third wicket.

Overseas player Baber then took 4-33 as Bankfoot were back in the pavilion for 170.

Batley were unfazed by Methley’s score of 244-5 (Jason Marshall 111no), winning by seven wickets with 11 overs remaining. Roheil Hussain (51), Yasir Ali (72) and Kasir Maroof (60no) dominated the reply.

Driffield Town (90 points) are two points ahead of York in Yorkshire Premier League North, but crucially have played a game less.

Harrogate made 166-8 off 41.2 overs, which equated to a Duckworth Lewis Stern target of 238, which Driffield achieved off the last ball for the loss of seven wickets. George Drury made 54 off 110 deliveries, which allowed his team-mates to bat around him after openers Alec Drury (29) and Owen Goldsworthy (47) had put on 78.

Captain Sam Drury (39), Mayank Mishra (41) and Nick Hargrave (22no) obliged to give Driffield a thrilling win.

York returned to their usual equilibrium with a 47-run win over Scarborough as another Yorkshire keeper showed prowess with the willow.

Openers William Wade (58) and Duncan Snell (70) added 133 after York were sent in, and the white rose’s Jonathan Tattersall (70no), not wearing the gloves on this occasion, captain Ryan McKendry (46) and Finlay Bean (30no) also weighed in.

Scarborough also had a century-opening stand, Oliver Stephenson (59) and keeper Duncan Brown (71) putting on 122, but there wasn’t enough support after that as the visitors ended on 250-8.

Woodhouse Grange are level with Sheriff Hutton Bridge on 74 points in equal third after beating them by six wickets, with the heroes being Tom Neal (4-23) and Fritz de Beer (70).

With a double spearhead of Junaid Khan and Muhammad Azharullah, who is going to stop Hoylandswaine from making it five successive league titles in the Huddersfield League Premiership?