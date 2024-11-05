Yorkshire sign Northamptonshire pace bowler ahead of County Championship Division One return

Yorkshire have bolstered their seam options ahead of next year’s Division One return with the signing of pace bowler Jack White on a two-year contract from Northamptonshire.

A late developer, the 32-year-old made his Northants debut in 2020 and has gone on to take 149 wickets across all formats, including 114 in first-class cricket.

White claimed 50 wickets in the 2023 County Championship but was unable to prevent Northamptonshire from dropping down to Division Two.

The Kendal native was restricted to just four appearances in the second tier this year, taking nine wickets.

"I'm incredibly honoured and extremely excited to begin this new chapter with Yorkshire," said White, who has also appeared in 28 white-ball matches.

"Headingley is a special place to play and having had discussions with the coach and the leaders of the club I’m looking forward to continuing to develop my game and playing my part in achieving success for Yorkshire.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Northamptonshire and I’m very grateful for the opportunities and help I’ve received from everybody at the club to get where I am today. However, I feel the time is now right to move onto the next stage of my career."

Yorkshire returned to Division One at the second attempt after winning five of their final seven fixtures, drawing the other two.

Jack White celebrates a wicket for Northamptonshire. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images))

The signing of White helps offset the departure of fast bowler Matthew Fisher to Surrey.

General manager Gavin Hamilton said: "We're delighted Jack has committed his future to Yorkshire. He is a brilliant addition to the team, offering up another dimension to our bowling attack.

"He's someone who puts in the hard work and came into the professional game at a later stage of his development.

"He is the kind of player and person who will continue to add to our dressing room. We look forward to working with him at the club."

Jack White bolsters Yorkshire's seam options. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images))

Northamptonshire had been hopeful of retaining White, only for the bowler to exercise a clause in his agreement to negotiate an early move to a team in Division One.