A lovely outground in a lovely city, its famous old streets just a short walk away. A good-sized crowd relaxing in the sunshine, the boundary lined by pin-striped deckchairs.

It is a quintessentially English image, like the rolling countryside of God's own county.

If the scene was a delight, with Clifton Park resplendent, the match was less so from Yorkshire’s perspective.

Archie Vaughan on the attack for Somerset against Yorkshire at York. The 19-year-old struck 95, a career-best score, against the county of his birth. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

A six-wicket defeat to Somerset – led by a career-best 95 from Archie Vaughan, son of Michael – was their first in the One-Day Cup as the group stage reached its halfway mark, following three straight wins to kick off the tournament.

Another two from their final four matches could be enough to secure qualification, while three would almost certainly guarantee passage.

The show moves on to Radlett on Sunday, where Yorkshire face Middlesex before hosting Durham and then travelling to Sussex and Kent.

On a day when 3,500 ventured to the old Viking city, where a welcome breeze took the edge off a temperature in the high 20s, Yorkshire scored 247 after being sent into bat.

Matty Revis hits out against Somerset at York. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Matty Revis, for whom the cliche “in the form of his life” might have been invented, top-scored with a run-a-ball 85 that contained nine boundaries, the most memorable of which were struck through mid-on.

It was Revis’s seventh score of 50-plus in his last 12 innings in all competitions, a run that includes three centuries in the County Championship.

Only fellow all-rounder George Hill, who made 41 and shared with Revis a stand of 102 for the fifth-wicket, also managed a significant score as Yorkshire were bowled out with eight balls of their innings unused, although a shout-out, as they say, to Dan Moriarty, who chipped in with a career-best 30 from No 10 that included a brace of leg-side sixes off Jack Leach (so much for the left-arm spinner’s union).

In reply, Vaughan stole the show against the county of his birth. The 19-year-old – a chip off the old block in style and substance – batted beautifully in the afternoon sunshine, eclipsing his previous best of 80 at home to Sussex in the Championship earlier this year.

Dan Moriarty supplied some heft towards the end of the Yorkshire innings, scoring a career-best 30 from 27 balls. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

He deserved a first hundred but was bowled advancing to Dom Bess, the former Somerset off-spinner.

Disappointment was etched across the young man’s face as he returned to the pavilion, a sympathetic ovation ringing in his ears, captain James Rew (53 from 62 balls) seeing the visitors home with five balls left.

There had been a blow for Yorkshire prior to the game when Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan batsman who had made hundreds in the previous two fixtures, was ruled out with what was described as a minor hip niggle.

Imam’s place went to Fin Bean, who plays his club cricket here, with pace bowlers Matt Milnes and Ben Cliff returning for the rested Ben Coad and Jack White.

The pitch, the same used for the match against Lancashire on Tuesday, looked good again for batting but it can be difficult for batsmen here early on, and Yorkshire soon found themselves 28-3.

Adam Lyth was bowled by a beauty from Jake Ball that knocked down the off stump. Will Luxton was run out first ball when he pushed Ball’s next delivery to mid-off and ran on a misfield, thereby forsaking the old adage as Josh Thomas uprooted middle stump with a direct hit. And James Wharton edged behind off Ben Green, wicketkeeper James Rew taking a fine one-handed catch, low to his right as the ball died on him.

Bean and Revis settled things a touch, adding 44 inside nine overs before Bean cut to point, handing James Theedom, an 18-year-old pace bowler, a wicket on first-team debut.

Revis and Hill ensured that Yorkshire would have a total to work with, albeit one below par, playing solidly until Revis fell within sight of yet another hundred, the 23-year-old disappointed with himself when he miscued a pull off Green to mid-wicket. After Harry Duke chopped on to Tom Lammonby, Hill’s innings ended when he pulled Ball to wide mid-on. The last three wickets were all caught at cover as Bess, Moriarty and Ben Cliff were dismissed, Ball the most successful bowler with 4-34.

Lyth took an excellent catch early in the chase, running back from slip after Lammonby sliced Hill, but Vaughan and Lewis Goldsworthy stabilised matters.

Vaughan unfurled some lovely punched drives as the pair added 75 for the second wicket in 18 overs, a partnership ended when Goldsworthy top-edged a pull off Revis to Moriarty at long-leg.

After Vaughan’s departure, following a 127-ball stay that featured 11 fours, the Rew brothers added 46 before 17-year-old Thomas, the younger of the pair by almost four years, lofted Revis to Bess at long-on.