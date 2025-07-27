RICH PYRAH said his Yorkshire team had to learn from their Vitality Blast 2 Final defeat as they continue their “ambitious” journey.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire were ultimately undone by a damaging top-order collapse against Middlesex at Northampton’s Wantage Road.

Winners in the earlier semi-final against Glamorgan, Yorkshire slipped to 44-5 after 10 overs and never really recovered, scrambling to a total of 101-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Maddie Ward top-scored with 39 off 35 balls, but her side suffered their first defeat of the competition having won their previous nine games – including all eight group games to finish top of the North standings.

HARD GOING: Yorkshire's Sterre Kalis shows her dejection following her side's 10-wicket defeat to Middlesex in the Vitality Blast 2 Final at Wantage Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Middlesex were able to chase their target with significant comfort, winning inside 14 overs, to claim their first title of the professional county-led era.

Opener Finty Trussler top-scored with a dynamic 52 not out off 45 balls with six fours and two sixes. She was supported by Issy Routledge, who added an unbeaten 31 to two earlier wickets with spin.

While there was understandable frustration for head coach Pyrah and his players, given their excellent form right up until the final, there was a recognition that this is only the beginning for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a club, we're ambitious,” said Pyrah. “We're at the start of our journey, and we want to be winning trophies, not Tier 2 but Tier 1 in years to come. We've got to learn.

NOT TO BE: Yorkshire's Claudie Cooper and Maddie Ward commiserate with each other after their side's loss to Middlesex. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It's been an excellent competition for us. To to win nine out of nine going into the final was really pleasing. The disappointing thing for us is that we didn't show up in the final at all.

“After the powerplay, we were four down and it was game over then, really. Middlesex are a good team. They’ve shown that this year by winning the majority of their games. So we had to be on it.

“Whether it's because we didn't handle the Finals Day and only having an hour off in between, we don't know. But we've got to learn from it, and that's the bottom line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been a great start, but we've got to make sure that when we come into it next time we're better.

LEADING LIGHT: Yorkshire's Maddie Ward hits out against Middlesex, top-scoring with 39 as one of just three White Rose players to reach double figures. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We'll digest this over a period of time and probably speak about how we can be better and how we can make sure that the next time we're in this position we are properly switched on and engaged in the game and somebody grabs it by the scruff of their neck.”

Only three White Rose batters reached double figures; Ward, Rebecca Duckworth with 12 and Ria Fackrell with a late unbeaten 11 which at least helped her side up beyond the 100-mark.

Yorkshire slipped to 14-3 inside four overs. Georgie Boyce clipped Horley’s off-spin to mid-on in the second over before Sterre Kalis cut Katie Wolfe’s seam to point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Lauren Winfield-Hill was bowled pulling at a ball which seemed to keep a touch low from Routledge’s off-spin, Yorkshire were in real bother.

Ward came in at the fall of the second wicket and played nicely. She was inventive in facing 35 balls, hitting three boundaries. Unfortunately, she just couldn’t get any support.

Duckworth was run out having been sent back when looking for a sharp single to cover, and when Ami Campbell was bowled by a beauty from the leg-spin of Davis for a golden duck next ball, Yorkshire were 44-5 after 10 overs.

Left-armer Cambampaty picked the perfect time to record her season’s best figures in all cricket, taking three of the last four wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had Olivia Thomas caught and bowled, Beth Langston caught at long-on and Rachel Slater bowled off the last ball of the innings. Sandwiched in between, Routledge bowled Ward on the reverse sweep.

Unfortunately, from there, Middlesex eased to their target.

While Yorkshire went into the day as favourites, Middlesex were not far behind having won seven of their eight group matches added to their 10-wicket semi-final win against Leicestershire.

Routledge and Trussler reached 46-0 after six overs of powerplay.

Trussler led the way. Just out of the powerplay, she slog-swept Fackrell’s off-spin for six over mid-wicket and did similar to Ward’s off-spin shortly afterwards as she moved to 38 out of 76-0 after 10 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Trussler attacked, Routledge played the supporting hand as Yorkshire desperately searched for a way back into things. Trussler reached her half-century with the winning boundary.

In the semi-final, Glamorgan – having won the toss – had advanced to 87-1 in the 13th over and 99-2 early in the 15th before slipping badly to finish on 124-9.

Leg-spinner Thomas led the way with 3-29 from four overs, added to two wickets apiece for Cooper and Langston. Slater and Fackrell also struck once apiece.