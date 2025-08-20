Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, eyes have been firmly on the ball off the field as they have been on it, with the club top of Group B in the One-Day Cup and potentially one more win from booking their place.

Yorkshire’s unusual progress in the 50-over tournament - they have not won a one-day trophy for 23 years - means that they are strong favourites to finish in the top-three of their group, which would guarantee passage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they could not play any knockout match at their Headingley headquarters due to the tight turnaround following Northern Superchargers’ final home game in The Hundred and also the build-up to the one-day international between England and South Africa at the venue in early September, meaning that any home Cup tie will instead be played at Scarborough.

Yorkshire in action against Warwickshire at Scarborough in their opening Cup match earlier this month. The ground will also stage any home tie should the club progress to the knockout stages. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Consequently, Yorkshire have put the North Marine Road ground on notice - a ground on which they began their Cup campaign against Warwickshire earlier this month, and at which they play their final home group game against Durham on Friday before finishing off against Sussex at Hove on Sunday and against Kent at Canterbury on Tuesday.

The club has won four of its first five matches as it pursues its first limited overs silverware since the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy in 2002, an achievement so long ago now that the players still wore whites rather than coloured clothing.

The One-Day Cup sees the 18 first-class counties in two groups of nine, with the two group winners advancing straight to the semi-finals on August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three days before that - just two days after the final round of group games and Yorkshire’s visit to Canterbury - the second and third-placed sides in each group play-off against each other, with the second-placed team having home advantage against the third-placed side from the opposite group.

Jacques Rudolph takes the applause after his century for Yorkshire in the CB40 semi-final against Warwickshire at Scarborough 15 years ago. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWPIX.com

The semi-finals are arranged as follows:

The winner of Group A faces the winner of the play-off between the second-placed team in Group B and the third-placed side in Group A. And the winner of Group B meets the winner of the second-placed team in Group A and the third-placed side in Group B.

The final is at Trent Bridge on September 20 - less than 48 hours after Yorkshire are due to finish a key County Championship match against Somerset at Taunton.

A semi-final at Scarborough, should it materialise, would not, in fact, be without precedent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first one-day game ever held there was the semi-final of the 1969 Gillette Cup, which Yorkshire went on to win by beating Derbyshire at Lord's.

First, they sent Nottinghamshire packing at North Marine Road - a few days after that business involving Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Apollo 11.

The venue had only previously staged first-class cricket and festival fixtures but Yorkshire were keen to make more use of their outgrounds at a time when they still played at Bradford, Hull, Harrogate, Middlesbrough and Sheffield, as well as Headingley.

If that sojourn to the seaside was Yorkshire’s choice, with the hosts beating Garry Sobers’s Nottinghamshire by 68 runs in front of a Scarborough record crowd of 15,242, the other semi at North Marine Road – in the Clydesdale Bank 40 in 2010 – was also because Headingley was in use for international cricket with England preparing to face Pakistan.