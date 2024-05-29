SHAN MASOOD is aiming for Yorkshire Vikings to establish some early momentum when they get their Vitality Blast T20 campaign underway at Headingley tomorrow.

The Vikings entertain Worcestershire Rapids in their opener, the first of three games in four days for Masood’s team, who may welcome the break from their faltering County Championship campaign in which they are yet to register their first win after seven games and currently sit second-bottom in the Division Two standings.

Having made it to three Finals Days in the 20-over format since its inception - the latest coming in 2022 when they lost in the semi-finals to Lancashire Lightning - Yorkshire are yet to taste success in the competition, something captain Masood is keen to address in his second year with the club.

He has plenty of experience in the format, having been part of the Multan Sultans side which won the Pakistan Super League in 2021, while also experiencing the flip side when playing for his country in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne when they were beaten by England.

But he knows significant improvements need to be made upon last year’s effort which saw them finish second-bottom of the North Group, a six-game winning run flanked by two three-game losing streaks in a campaign which saw their final two games lost to the weather.

It all added up to another frustrating 20-over campaign for the Vikings, but Masood is determined to end the club’s wait for success, acknowledging that a positive start – they visit Leicestershire and Northamptonshire on Friday and Sunday – could make all the difference.

“Finals Day is a box I definitely want to tick,” said Masood. “I’ve played the PSL final and won that competition. I’ve also played a World Cup final, which I don’t really want to think about to be honest.

“Finals Day would be great, but it’s step by step for us. We have to start well and having three games in four days is nice.

LEADING MAN: Yorkshire Vikings's Shan Masood hits out against the Birmingham Bears during last year's Vitality Blast encounter at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I’ve played in the PSL and have played four games in six days, I’ve played three games in four days and three games in three days at times in different leagues.

“When you have these kinds of games and runs, it’s important to get momentum on your side. We start at home, and if we can win that and get on the road, that could really set us up.

“Last year, there were a few performances which were sluggish, but there were a few very close games like the Birmingham game at Headingley and the Worcester game at New Road when we were defending 19 off the last over and Adam Finch hit three sixes.

“Along with the good work you do, you must also do some scrappy stuff, which could be as a batter fighting for those extra 30 runs or as a bowler getting out of an over.

FINALS DAY COUNTDOWN: Captain Shan Masood is determined to help lead Yorkshire Vikings to their fourth Finals Day this season. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

“That’s how it goes in franchise and competition cricket.”

Yorkshire will have international trio Donavan Ferreira, Dawid Malan and Joe Root available to bolster their batting line-up.

Former England test captain Root will be available for the first half of the competition in the build-up to the start of England’s five-day summer in mid-July, while Masood’s fellow overseas player – South African Ferreira – will be behind the stumps in the Blast.

“I haven’t seen a great deal of Donovan, but every person I’ve spoken to about him says that we’ve signed a gem of a player,” added Masood. “I’m really looking forward to working with him.