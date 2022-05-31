Power Player: Yorkshire Vikings Dawid Malan hits out during his innings of 50 in last night’s rain-reduced defeat by Derbyshire Falcons. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Drakes, 24, will stand in for Shadab Khan, the Pakistan all-rounder, who is flying home for a three-match one-day international series against the West Indies which runs from June 8-12.

Drakes, the son of former West Indies fast bowler Vasbert, will debut on Friday against Durham at Headingley. He will also play in the home fixtures against Nottinghamshire on Monday and against Lancashire on Wednesday, plus the match against Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston on Friday week.

Drakes is also available for the County Championship fixture that starts two days later against Hampshire in Southampton - the only four-day game during the T20 group stages.

Beaten: Jordan Thompson and the Yorkshire bowlers couldn't make inroads into the Falcons batting line-up. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket, believes that the club has recruited an excellent player.

“We are delighted to welcome Dominic to Yorkshire for the next four T20 games, and we may also look at playing him in the Championship game against Hampshire,” he said.

“He’s a very talented young player, having just arrived from the IPL, where he was part of the winning Gujarat Titans squad. As a left-arm bowler and a destructive left-handed batter, he offers another great option for our squad.”

Drakes, who comes from Barbados and is a Caribbean Premier League winner to boot, said he was thrilled to have joined Yorkshire.

New face: West Indies all-rounder Dominic Drakes has signed for Yorkshire Vikings. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m really excited to get going with Yorkshire as I’ve always wanted to experience county cricket,” said Drakes, who has played five T20 internationals.

“The opportunity to play at a world-class venue like Headingley is fantastic. The Vikings have a really strong squad, and I’m looking forward to helping them challenge for silverware this year.”

Shadab, 23, will return for the final six matches in the T20 group stage, starting with the trip to face Durham at Chester-le-Street on June 17.

The leg-spinner signed off in last night’s game against Derbyshire at Headingley, which was reduced by rain to eight overs per side and won by Derbyshire, who chased down Yorkshire’s 83-3 to win by nine wickets with three balls to spare.

Shadab was one of two wickets to fall in the first over of the game, caught behind trying to ramp left-arm pace bowler Hayden Kerr, who had Adam Lyth held at mid-off from the opening delivery. Shadab later bowled a solitary over for six runs.

Unchanged for their first three T20 fixtures, which produced a win, a tie and a defeat, Yorkshire made three changes last night, with captain David Willey returning from IPL duty and Will Fraine and Jonny Tattersall also coming back into the side, Joe Root and Harry Brook (England duty) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (injured) making way.

After Derbyshire chose to bowl, Dawid Malan scored the bulk of Yorkshire’s runs, striking 50 and out for the second match running. The left-hander reached the milestone from just 22 balls with seven fours and two sixes before holing out to deep mid-wicket.

Willey hit 17 from 14 balls and Fraine 12 from six in an unbroken stand, Fraine hitting the final two balls for a four and a six to the leg-side off George Scrimshaw to lift the run-rate above 10.

After Luis Reece was run-out in a mix-up with his captain, Shan Masood, with both openers ending up at the same end after Masood played Matthew Revis to Jordan Thompson at deep square-leg, the visitors paced their chase perfectly.

Masood, who is the leading run-scorer in Division Two of the Championship with 844 in nine innings, hit Thompson and Rashid for leg-side sixes en route to 32 from 18 balls, while Wayne Madsen - making his 400th appearance for Derbyshire in all cricket - reverse-swept Rashid for six on his way to 39 from 21 deliveries, the pair sharing an unbroken 69 from 32.

Last night also marked the final appearance of another Pakistan player, fast bowler Haris Rauf, who bowled two overs for 14 runs and had been with the club since the start of the season.

Rauf, 28, is also involved in the ODI series against the West Indies but is not returning to England and will be replaced as an overseas player in the T20 by Finn Allen, the New Zealand batsman who will also debut against Durham on Friday.