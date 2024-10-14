Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old entered the record books in 2019 with an unbeaten 126 against Germany in La Manga.

Kalis was also the second-fastest woman to reach 1,000 T20 international runs, achieved in just 31 innings.

She is the second marquee signing by Yorkshire in the space of a week, following the recruitment of England wicketkeeper-batter and former World Cup winner Lauren Winfield-Hill on a four-year deal.

Crazy for Sterre: the Dutch international Sterre Kalis signs autographs for fans at Headingley earlier this year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I’m delighted to be at such a big club like Yorkshire County Cricket Club,” said Kalis, who is well-known to cricket supporters at Headingley for her exploits with Northern Diamonds.

“Signing here is a really proud moment for me.

“I feel at home here, and I love the people here. This club has been really good for me from the very beginning, and I can’t wait for that to continue.

“Yorkshire has exciting plans for the next few years - going into Tier One the season after next.

“We have a lot of talent in this group, including the younger players coming through.

“I cannot wait to continue my journey with the club and create new winning moments with this talented Yorkshire women’s team.”

Kalis, who played five seasons for the Diamonds and was part of the side that won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Lord’s in 2022, is a classy batter and attractive stroke-maker.

She has played in domestic cricket all over the world, from every edition of the women’s Hundred to professional state and club cricket in Australia; she is returning to Australia this winter to represent the Sydney club Gordon.

Kalis has won 43 caps for the Netherlands in one-day and T20 international cricket.

She scored 1,879 runs for the Diamonds in all games, her standout performance coming last month when she hit 100 against Lancashire Thunder at Southport, her 95-ball innings helping her team to a thumping 86-run triumph.

Rich Pyrah, the Yorkshire women’s head coach, whose squad for next year is starting to take shape, is delighted to have secured Kalis’s services.

The club has lost several key players to Durham after being controversially denied Tier One status in the first instance by the England and Wales Cricket Board in the recent revamp of the women’s game, but Kalis’s recruitment is another big plus.

“Sterre is a proven winner, both domestically and internationally,” commented Pyrah.

“Her winning mentality is an important addition to our team, and her notable playing experience will enhance our entire dressing room.

“Her ceiling is very high.

"I believe there’s no reason why she can’t become one of the leading batters in the country in Tier One cricket over the next few years.