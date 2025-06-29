LEADING LADY: Yorkshire's Ria Fackrell pushed her team to victory and Vitality Blast T20 Finals Day by taking 4-17 in the win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Vital contributions from Maddie Ward and Ria Fackrell helped Yorkshire secure their place in Vitality Blast Finals Day with a five-wicket win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks at Peterborough Town.

Steelbacks, who lost their captain Gemma Marriott to Rachel Slater in the opening over, had a good powerplay, reaching 59-1.

However, a four-wicket return for Fackrell, who now has 13 wickets in the competition, helped Yorkshire restrict Steelbacks to a total of 150-9.

Yorkshire got their chase off to a good start, with Lauren Winfield-Hill blasting 32 in the powerplay, but Steelbacks’s own off-spinner Ella Phillips reined Yorkshire in with a four-wicket spell.

However, a good partnership between Yorkshire skipper Ward and Rebecca Duckworth provided a platform for Olivia Thomas to seal the win, which secured Rich Pyrah’s side a place in Finals Day at Northampton on July 26 with three games to spare.

Slater opened the bowling for Yorkshire and got off to a good start when bowling Marriott for a duck in the opening over.

Amelia Kemp kickstarted the Steelbacks’ innings as she picked up two boundaries in three Jess Woolston balls. Mabel Reid then got in on the act as she lofted a Slater delivery through the covers for four.

The impressive Kemp was out for 30 when Fackrell (inset) struck with her first ball as the Steelbacks’ opener tried to go big and was caught by Woolston on the legside boundary. The Yorkshire bowler had her second just three balls later when she bowled Reid for 19.

Fackrell struck again to remove Katherine Speed for three as the Steelbacks batter edged one to Ward – 76-4 after 10 overs.

Claudie Cooper then got her first of the day, removing Abby Butcher for a duck.

Fackrell continued her excellent afternoon as she got the dangerous Michaela Kirk for a well-made 35.

Sterre Kalis then ran out Phillips with a great piece of fielding before Alicia Presland showed some resilience with 22, the hosts setting Yorkshire 151 to win.

Winfield-Hill and Georgie Boyce started the chase well, with Winfield-Hill picking up three boundaries from Reid’s first over and then the first maximum of the day off Phillips.

However, Phillips struck back, removing the opener for a 16-ball 32, as she edged one to Erica Turner.

Phillips struck again as she got Kalis leg before and then the pressure told as Boyce (16) became Phillips’ third victim when caught behind.

Ward hit back as she sent a Phillips delivery to the boundary, but Ami Campbell (2) became Phillips’ fourth scalp when clean bowled.

Duckworth joined Ward at the crease and they steadied the ship from 84-4 after 10 overs.

Duckworth then used her feet well as she picked up two boundaries from a Patel over to ease the pressure.

Ward took chunks out of the score before being dismissed by Patel.