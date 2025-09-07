Yorkshire Women get revenge over Middlesex to reach second final of the summer

Sterre Kalis hailed a team effort as Yorkshire got revenge over Middlesex to book their spot in a second cup final of the first summer of women’s cricket’s new era.

Rich Pyrah’s side are through to next Sunday’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Worcester after beating high-flying Middlesex by six wickets in yesterday’s semi-final at Radlett.

The White Rose will face Glamorgan at New Road having bowled the table-toppers out for 194 before chasing with room to spare thanks to Kalis’s 65 not out off 79 balls with 10 fours.

“That was a good win,” said the Netherlands international. “I’m glad we got on the right side of it this time.

Sterre Kalis of Yorkshire helped them into the MetroBank Cup final (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

“The bowlers got us off to a good start.

“Langers (Beth Langston) bowling 10 overs straight through with the new ball, that’s quite tough. She’s done really well and helped to keep them to a total we thought we could chase.

“I thought the chase was really good. We obviously had a few tough patches where we really had to fight through. But we did that well and chased it down quite convincingly in the end.”

This was a hard-working innings but became dominant towards the end, with victory secured in the 39th over.

It was very much a case of good things come to those who wait as Yorkshire have previously been beaten twice by Middlesex this season, once in the group stages of this competition and once in the final of the Vitality Blast.

Middlesex had then finished top of this 50-over competition’s group stage having won nine from nine. But, against a Yorkshire side who finished fourth, they were on the back foot immediately.