CricketTalk - Podcast: 2018 Yorkshire CCC Review

IT proved to be another testing year for Yorkshire - both on and off the field - but, there was a positive end to the campaign when an unbeaten run of four County Championship games saw them secure a fourth-place finish.

Once again, The YP’s Chris Waters has followed Andrew Gale’s team all over the country across all formats reporting on the many highs and lows. Here, with Phil Harrison, he looks back at the 2018 season, while casting one eye forward to 2019. have a listen and post your own thoughts on Yorkshire’s season in the comments section below. Follow us on Twitter via @CricketTalkYPN