The Yorkshire and England batsman, captain of the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers, believes that the cricket and the crowds are second to none.

Stakes in the competition’s eight franchises are being sold in the coming days as English cricket seeks to raise hundreds of millions from investment.

“The Hundred is a great tournament to be a part of,” said Brook, whose side will start their 2025 campaign at home to Welsh Fire at Headingley on August 7, after the fixtures for the fifth edition were announced on Wednesday. “You get fantastic crowds to play in front of at the biggest venues, with great support.

“I have absolutely loved being a part of the Superchargers. Captaining last year was a great experience, as was working alongside Fred (Andrew Flintoff).

“We have a great group of players that we will hopefully manage to retain for this year’s competition.

“We will be looking to build on the momentum we have started to gather as a squad over the last few seasons.”

Superchargers have been linked with potential investors such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League franchise.

The situation is essentially this: the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is selling a 49 per cent stake in each of the teams, and has been working with each franchise to find the right partner.

The franchises have taken between two and four potential investors through to the final round of the process, with the highest bid winning.

Also eyeing a stake along with IPL franchises like Sunrisers are the owners of Premier League football clubs, private investment firms and a Silicon Valley consortium.

The proceeds from each 49 per cent sale will be split as follows: 10 per cent to the recreational game, with the rest shared between the 18 first-class counties and MCC.

As franchises finalise matters with successful investors, it is expected that the sale process will be officially finished by the spring.

The ECB is gifting the remaining 51 per cent stake in each franchise to the host county to keep or sell. Should a county sell all or part of its stake, it takes 80 per cent of the proceeds, with 10 per cent going to the recreational game and 10 per cent to the remaining 17 counties and MCC.

The Hundred is expected to look no different this year (the ECB is calling it a “transitional season”) as the new ownership model takes effect, with major change likely from 2026.

