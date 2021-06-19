Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow makes England squad despite injury scare

INTERNATIONAL HONOURS: For Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

His Yorkshire Twenty20 captain David Willey is also included, along with Joe Root and Adil Rashid.

England have named a 16-strong group for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka later this month, with Sussex’s in-form left-armer George Garton included for the first time.

His selection is a reward for the 24-year-old’s impressive all-round form over the past couple of seasons, with eight wickets in four Vitality Blast matches at an average of 8.37 helping push his white-ball credentials.

Garton was fast-tracked to the England Lions side after a handful of professional matches in 2016 and found himself brought in as cover for the 2017-18 Ashes series, where his left-arm pace was used to help prepare batsmen in the nets.

“We have been monitoring the progress of George Garton for quite some time,” said head coach Chris Silverwood. “He has been a significant part of Sussex’s bowling unit in white-ball cricket for an extended period.

“His ability to bowl quick with his point of difference being a left-armer certainly gives us options in this series, and he deserves his chance at this level.

“This ODI series is important as we continue to build momentum ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Despite some injuries, the squad I have selected is strong and gives us depth across all departments. We are looking forward to competing and putting on a show for the fans.”

There are only two changes from the T20 squad that faces Sri Lanka in another three-match contest immediately prior, with Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan dropping out for Garton and Root.

Jofra Archer (elbow), Saqib Mahmood (abdominal) and Reece Topley (side) all remain unavailable and while it is also too soon for Ben Stokes, he should make his comeback for Durham in the Vitality Blast game against Birmingham Bears on Sunday.

“We are pleased that Ben is returning to action with Durham this weekend after recovering from a fractured finger,” added Silverwood. “If everything goes to plan, I hope he could be available for selection for the Vitality IT20 series against Pakistan next month.”