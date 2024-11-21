Yorkshire's T20 fixtures: Roses rivalry to resume in tournament crunch time

Anthony McGrath has today learned his first opponent as Yorkshire head coach in the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast competition.

Yorkshire will begin their campaign against Northampton Steelbacks at Headingley on Friday, May 30.

Playing in the North Group, the marquee fixtures with Lancashire Lightning will take place on Friday, July 11, at Old Trafford and Thursday, July 17, at Headingley.

Rich Pyrah’s Yorkshire Women’s team will start their T20 campaign against Derbyshire Falcons two days later. All 18 first-class counties will host at least one women’s and men’s Vitality Blast double header next season after the schedule for a historic 2025 domestic T20 summer was revealed on Thursday.

The 2025 season will be the first time all women’s and men’s county teams will play side by side in the Vitality Blast.

Yorkshire’s men’s and women’s team hold their first double-header at Headingley on Sunday, June 8, against Leicestershire Foxes.

And while the Vitality Blast men’s competition enters its 22nd year, next season it will be bigger and better than ever before with the women’s teams playing in two Vitality Blast competitions – one contested by the eight counties from Tier One (playing alongside the men in the Vitality Blast) and the second featuring the 10 remaining counties (Vitality Blast Women’s League 2).

A total of 52 women’s and men’s double headers will be staged across 20 venues next season.

The Blast-Off weekend (29 May – 1 June) will kick-start the new-look competition with 10 double headers and all eight of the Vitality Blast women’s competition counties involved. Rivals Week will also continue in the men’s competition with the oldest county rivalries taking centre stage.

The group stage will then come to a high-stakes conclusion with ‘Friday Finale’ on 18 July. ‘Friday Finale’ will see the women race for the three Finals Day spots while the men have a last chance to book their place in the quarter-finals with eight men’s matches scheduled and all eight women’s counties in action on what promises to be a thrilling night.

Vitality Blast Men’s Finals Day is set for Saturday, September 13, showpiece at Edgbaston.